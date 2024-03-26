Fintech Trailblazer Ibanera Partners with Iconic BPM Festival to Lead the Charge in Secure NFT Ticketing and Crypto Payments

Miami, Florida, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for an electrifying partnership as Ibanera, the global fintech powerhouse, teams up with none other than The BPM Festival, the ultimate mecca of global dance music celebrations. This epic collaboration is set to rewrite the festival rulebook, introducing groundbreaking technology to handle NFT tickets and facilitate effortless payments in both fiat and cryptocurrencies.



Since igniting dance floors in 2008, The BPM Festival has been a force to be reckoned with, drawing in DJs, producers, and party animals from every corner of the planet. With a glittering legacy spanning over a decade, hosting jaw-dropping events in the hottest dance music destinations, The BPM Festival has earned its stripes, snagging prestigious awards like the coveted 'International Festival' from the DJ Awards in Ibiza.

Ibanera is set to elevate The BPM Festival experience by introducing cutting-edge technology to handle NFT tickets, offering festival-goers enhanced security, and an efficient, digital ticketing solution. Moreover, Ibanera will enable seamless payments in both fiat and a range of cryptocurrencies, providing festival attendees with unprecedented flexibility in their payment choices. For those reasons, Ibanera will serve as the festival’s new banking partner to process payments and international business transactions on a global scale.

"Our collaboration with The BPM Festival marks a groundbreaking step in redefining the intersection of fintech and entertainment," said CEO Michael Carbonara. "We are proud to bring our expertise in secure NFT technology and cryptocurrency payments to enhance the festival-goers' experience, providing convenience, security, and cutting-edge innovation."

Vito Tomasicchio, a BPM spokesperson has said, "Partnering with Ibanera signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the festival industry. This collaboration allows us to offer our attendees the most secure and convenient ticketing and payment options available, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish."

The partnership includes several key highlights including NFT Ticketing, Ibanera's advanced NFT ticketing technology ensures secure entry to The BPM Festival, minimizing the risk of fraud and counterfeiting, cryptocurrency payment options as festival attendees can enjoy the convenience of using cryptocurrencies for various transactions, offering a modern and efficient alternative to traditional payment methods. Additionally, seamless fiat integration ensures that Ibanera's platform seamlessly integrates with fiat currencies, catering to the diverse financial preferences of festival-goers while with global accessibility, the collaboration will allow attendees from various countries to engage with The BPM Festival effortlessly.

About Ibanera:

Ibanera is a leading digital banking platform, celebrated for its commitment to secure and innovative financial solutions. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

About BPM:

The BPM Festival , which stands for “Bartenders, Promoters, Musicians” was created in 2008 and held in Playa del Carmen, Mexico until 2017 as a post-New Year’s gathering of industry professionals. During that time it had grown to a ten-day festival with a 70,000+ global gathering of DJs, producers, revelers and industry professionals. A must for any music lover with a discerning taste for quality underground dance music, BPM parties were hosted during the day and night at multiple venues throughout the beach resort town.



