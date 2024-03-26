Essential Pharma and AcedrA Biopharmaceuticals sign Distribution Agreement to commercialize essential medicines in the Middle East and North Africa region

ZUG, Switzerland and EGHAM, United Kingdom and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharma group focused on ensuring that patients have sustainable access to low volume, clinically well-established pharmaceutical products across key therapeutic areas, announces that it has signed a Distribution Agreement with AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals (“AcedrA”), a leading Saudi company operating in the Middle East and North Africa region. This strategic collaboration aims to address unmet commercial and medical needs by allowing AcedrA to register, promote, and commercialize a portfolio of 36 Essential Medicines across various therapeutic areas within 12 countries in the Middle East and North Africa Region.



Essential Pharma specializes in ensuring sustainable access to clinically differentiated, low-volume, and difficult-to-manufacture medicines for chronic diseases and acute care. As a global leader in acquiring, integrating, and maintaining Essential medicines at risk of shortages or discontinuation, Essential Pharma works collaboratively with partners worldwide to uphold the highest standards of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, commented: “As we continue our mission to provide sustainable access to vital medicines, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our efforts to address medical needs in the Middle East and North Africa, ensuring that patients across the region have access to high-quality treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Together, we are committed to improving patient outcomes, and making a positive impact on healthcare systems worldwide.”

Under the terms of this agreement, AcedrA will take on the responsibility of registering, promoting, and commercializing 36 specialty essential medicines within therapeutic areas such as Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Neurology, Gynecology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory, and Rheumatology in the MENA region*.

“AcedrA is responsibly engaged to serve patient and scientific communities where there are significant needs in the MENA region, we do believe that a synergy between AcedrA and Essential Pharma to ensure sustainable access to essential medicines will have an outstanding impact on patients and doctors with limited options,” said Dr. Hosni STA, the Chief Executive Officer of AcedrA. “We are committed to being a patient-centric company, working closely with healthcare providers in the MENA region, and we will be pleased to partner with Essential Pharma strategically to improve the access to healthcare in the region.”

*Distribution will cover products in Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bharain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco.

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international specialty pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, at-risk products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise might not be available. Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 70 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 300 products across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based on identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios. It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets and managing complex technology transfers seamlessly while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long-term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

About AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals

AcedrA Pharmaceutical Company (also known as AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals) is a specialized company dedicated to addressing unmet medical and commercial needs in the Middle East and Africa. Operating from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AcedrA focuses on marketing and distributing Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutic Solutions for various medical conditions.

To know more about AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals: www.acedrarx.com or send your inquiry to: info@acedrarx.com

For Media: media@acedrarx.com

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma

Emma Johnson, CEO

Tel: +44(0)1784 477 167

Email: info@essentialpharmaceuticals.com

ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott/Tracy Cheung/Chris Welsh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Email: Essentialpharma@consilium-comms.com

AcedrA

Dr. Ameera Abu Jarour

Quality & Business Support Manager

Tel: +966 11 400 0036

Email: ameera.abj@acedrarx.com

Eng. Layla Wahabi

Chief Compliance Officer

Tel: +966 11 400 0032

Email: layla.wah@acedrarx.com