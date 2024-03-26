Pitot Tubes Market to Reach $494.2 million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pitot Tubes Market by Type (S Shape Pitot Tubes, L Shape Pitot Tubes, Others), Application (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft), and Feature (Heated and Unheated): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the pitot tubes market size was valued at $263.6 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $494.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global pitot tubes market is driven by factors such as regulatory requirements growing demand for aircraft globally, regulatory requirements, and growth in military aviation. However, competition from alternative technologies and the limited number of applications hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in demand for military aircraft and surge in demand in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the pitot tubes market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $263.6 Million Market Size In 2032 $494.2 Million CAGR 6.7% No. Of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Application, Feature, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Country Scope







U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa. Drivers Growth In Demand for Aircraft Globally Regulatory Requirements Growth In Military Aviation Opportunities Increase In Demand for Military Aircraft Surge In Demand in Emerging Markets Restraints Competition From Alternative Technologies The Limited Number of Applications

Impact of Russia–Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to the Russo–Ukrainian war that began in 2014. There is an emergence of global economic uncertainties due to geopolitical conflicts. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had significant implications for the global pitot tubes industry. With geopolitical realignments underway and renewed focus on European defense spending, the crisis has reshaped market dynamics and demand drivers.

Furthermore, while the Russia-Ukraine war scenario may introduce short-term disruptions and uncertainties in the pitot tubes market, it can also create new opportunities driven by increased defense spending, geopolitical dynamics, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

The S shape pitot tubes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on type, the S shape pitot tubes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global pitot tubes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand from the commercial aviation industry. However, the L shape pitot tubes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both military and commercial contexts.

The narrow-body aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the narrow-body aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pitot tubes market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as new narrow-body aircraft are manufactured and existing fleets are modernized, the demand for pitot tubes to equip these aircraft continues to rise. Moreover, the wide-body aircraft segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032, as airlines are continuously upgrading their wide-body fleets to meet the growing demand for long-haul travel and maintain operational efficiency.

The heated segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By feature, the heated segment acquired the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global pitot tubes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032 as both commercial and military aircraft operators are actively seeking heated pitot tube solutions to ensure safe and reliable operations in various weather conditions.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Bombardier, as well as a robust commercial and military aviation industry, drives the demand for pitot tubes in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the rapid expansion of the aviation sector in countries such as China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries.

Leading Market Players

Dynon Avionics

Air Power Inc.

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Aeroprobe Corporation

Tokyo Aircraft Instrument (TKK)

Garmin International Inc

Aerosonic, LLC

Aerocontrolex Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pitot tubes market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansion to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.