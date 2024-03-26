Gattaca Genomics Partners with Ibanera to Revolutionize Digital Banking for Family Planning Innovation

Miami, Florida, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gattaca Genomics, a pioneer in genetic diagnostics and reproductive technologies, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ibanera, a leading provider of innovative fintech and banking services. This dynamic collaboration marks a significant advancement, facilitating financial services and payments for Gattaca’s cutting-edge genetic testing services through Ibanera’s state-of-the-art financial solutions.



Medical institutions worldwide can now leverage Gattaca Genomics' unparalleled expertise in genetic research and diagnostics, complemented by the embedded payment and financial services provided by Ibanera’s advanced technologies. This alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and client-centric services, uniting Gattaca’s genetic innovation with Ibanera’s digital banking prowess, ensuring smoother financial processes for healthcare innovations.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of both Gattaca Genomics and Ibanera, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, affirming, "Our journey at Ibanera to provide Banking-as-a-Service has reached new heights through our collaboration with Gattaca Genomics. With both innovation and family values as our guiding principles, we are thrilled to support Gattaca’s pioneering strides in leveraging AI for family planning by facilitating seamless banking and payment processes."

Dr. Mari Mitrani, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Gattaca Genomics, also underscores the significance of the partnership: "Integrating Ibanera's fintech solutions with our genetic testing services signifies a monumental leap forward in making healthcare innovation more accessible and convenient. Our collaboration is built upon a shared vision of leveraging technology to empower individuals, and together, we are delivering innovative solutions that unlock the future of family planning."

About Gattaca Genomics



Gattaca Genomics stands at the forefront of reproductive health, offering advanced genetic testing services to redefine family planning. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), we are committed to providing individuals and couples with comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, our expert team brings together visionary guidance and scientific excellence. We prioritize personalized support, ensuring a nuanced understanding of each family's unique journey. Gattaca Genomics aims to revolutionize family planning by delivering sophisticated solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the prospects of a successful pregnancy while mitigating genetic risks.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, merchant services and Web3 payments. Ibanera is a complete platform embedded with banking, payments, Web3 interoperability and compliance to lead the digital economy. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a proven competitive fintech leader with a global footprint.



