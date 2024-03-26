Yield10 Bioscience Announces that the Plant Biosafety Office of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has Cleared Genome-edited E3902 Camelina for Planting in Canada

WOBURN, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today reported that the Plant Biosafety Office (“PBO”) of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (“CFIA”) recently reviewed information on the Company’s E3902 Camelina sativa (“Camelina”) and determined that E3902 is not a Plant with Novel Trait (PNT) and is not subject to a pre-market notification under Part V of the Seeds Regulations. Yield10’s E3902 Camelina combines genome edits in three proprietary genetic traits, C3008a, C3008b and C3009, that result in an increase in oil production by five percent and produce a lighter seed coat color as compared to the parental Camelina line. E3902 Camelina remains subject to other applicable requirements of the Seeds Act and Regulations in Canada.



“We are pleased to see a science-driven framework in Canada for the assessment of new traits engineered into Camelina through genome editing,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We plan to continue to systematically execute our development and regulatory programs to provide access to new and improved Camelina varieties to growers.”

Global Regulatory Status of E3902 Camelina

Yield10 is a leader in the development of elite Camelina varieties. In addition to the recent regulatory determination in Canada, the Company has previously received favorable regulatory determinations for planting E3902 Camelina in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

United States: In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture determined that E3902 Camelina is not considered regulated under 7 CFR part 340.

Argentina: In 2021, Yield10 received a favorable determination from the Argentine Biosafety Commission (Comisión Nacional de Biotecnología Agropecuaria or “CONABIA”) that E3902 Camelina is similar to conventionally bred Camelina varieties and therefore is not regulated under the biotechnology resolution No. 763/11 of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Argentina.

Chile: In 2022, the Agricultural Protection Division – Forestry and Seeds in Chile indicated that E3902 Camelina is not under the scope of the Chilean Biotechnology Crops Resolution No. 1523 of 2001, and its amendments regarding GMOs confirming that this line is not considered regulated in Chile and can be cultivated like conventional Camelina.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ("Yield10" or the "Company") is an agricultural bioscience company that is leveraging advanced genetics to develop the oilseed Camelina sativa ("Camelina") as a platform crop for large-scale production of sustainable seed products. These seed products include feedstock oils for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation biofuels; omega-3 (EPA and DHA+EPA) oils for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and aquafeed applications; and, in the future, PHA biomaterials for use as biodegradable bioplastics. Subject to the availability of sufficient financial resources to continue operations, our commercial plan is based on establishing a grain contracting business leveraging our proprietary elite Camelina seed varieties, focusing on the production of omega-3 oils for nutritional applications and partnering or licensing our advanced Camelina gene technologies to biofuel value chain partners to support their goals of meeting the growing demand for low-carbon intensity feedstock oil. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., located in Saskatoon, Canada.

