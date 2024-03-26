Mental Health Screening Market is Expected to Reach $1.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is fuelled by the technological advancements, and the increasing focus on remote monitoring. Furthermore, the integration with wearable technologies and the rise of social media and its impact on the adoption of mental health screening tools, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in Mental Health Screening throughout the forecast period 2024-2029.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198516770

Mental Health Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Screening Method, Technology, Age Group, Setting, Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increase in number of clinical trials Key Market Driver Rising awareness of mental health issues

Based on application, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into physiological, psychiatric, behavioral, and cognitive disorders. Physiological disorders are further segmented into depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, eating disorder, substance abuse, and other physiological disorders. Among these sub-segments, substance abuse accounted for the largest share of the Mental Health Screening market in 2023 attributing to the global increase in substance abuse cases, fueled by factors such as stress, trauma, and societal pressures. Growing recognition of the interconnection between mental health and substance abuse play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by encouraging healthcare providers to adopt integrated screening protocols.

Based on technology, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into self-screening mHealth apps, telehealth & virtual care solutions, continuous monitoring wearable devices, AI-based screening tools, and remote mental health platforms. In 2022, the continuous monitoring wearable devices segment accounted for the largest share attributing to the advancements in wearable sensor technologies and the rising demand for real-time data insights.

Based on age group, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into children & adolescents (age 0–18 years), adults (age 19–64 years), and seniors (age 65 and above). The adults (age 19-64 years) segment accounted for the largest share of the Mental Health Screening market. The rising workloads, economic pressures, and competitive environments contributing to stress and anxiety amplifies the demand for increasing mental health screening solutions among this age group.

The Mental Health Screening market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in Mental Health Screening market attributed to the growing incidence of mental disorders, rising government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders. Moreover, there is a heightened demand for the improved accessibility of mental health services due to increasing patient burden in this region.

Buy a Mental Health Screening Industry Report (551 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=198516770

Mental Health Screening market major players covered in the report, such as:

Adaptive Testing Technologies (US)

Proem Behavioral Health (US)

Aiberry (US)

SonderMind Inc. (US)

Clarigent Health (US)

Riverside Community Care (US)

Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc. (US)

Thymia Limited (UK)

Ellipsis Health Inc. (US)

Canary Speech, Inc. (US)

Headspace Health (US)

Quartet Health, Inc. (US)

Modern Life, Inc. (US)

Sonde Health, Inc. (US)

FuturesTHRIVE (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit) (US)

ResMed (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

MoodFit (US)

Wellin5 USA Inc. (Canada)

MoodTools (US)

Cognitive Health Solutions LLC (US)

Woebot Labs Inc. (US)

CogniABle (India)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198516770

The study categorizes the Mental Health Screening market into the following segments and subsegments:

Mental Health Screening market, By Application

Software

Services

Wearables, Mobile and Other Devices

Physiological Disorders Depression Anxiety Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Bipolar Disorder Eating Disorder Substance Abuse Other Physiological Disorders

Psychiatric Disorders Schizophrenia Psychotic Disorder Dissociative Disorder Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Dissociative Disorder Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Other Psychiatric Disorders

Behavioral Disorders Self-Harm Aggression Sleep Disorder Social Withdrawal Dissociative Disorder Hyperactivity Other Behavioral Disorders

Cognitive Disorders Cognitive Impairment Dementia Alzheimer’s Disease Other Cognitive Disorders



Mental Health Screening market, by Screening Method

Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12) Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys

Clinical Interviews Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID) Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD) Other Clinical Interviews

Observation-based Assessments

Biomarker Testing

Mental Health Screening market, by Technology

Self-screening mHealth Apps

Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions

Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices

AI-based Screening Tools

Remote Mental Health Platforms

Mental Health Screening Market, By Age Group

Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)

Adults (Age 19–64)

Seniors (Age 65 and above)

Mental Health Screening market, By Setting

Clinical Settings

Educational Institutions

Workplace/Corporate Programs

Online Platforms

Other Settings

Mental Health Screening Market, By Region,

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=198516770

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of mental health screening solutions/products

Suppliers and distributors of mental health screening solutions/products

Third-party refurbishers/suppliers

Clinical settings

Educational institutions

Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

Academic medical centers and universities

Corporate entities

Community centers

Government institutes

Market research & consulting firms

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists & investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the mental health screening market by application, screening method, technology, age group, setting, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall mental health screening market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of

the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions:

North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and launches

To benchmark players within the mental health screening market using the Competitive Evaluation Matrix, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market

Digital Health Market

mHealth Solutions Market

Clinical Alarm Management Market

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mental-health-screening-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mental-health-screening.asp