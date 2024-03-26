Mental Health Screening Market is Expected to Reach $1.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is fuelled by the technological advancements, and the increasing focus on remote monitoring. Furthermore, the integration with wearable technologies and the rise of social media and its impact on the adoption of mental health screening tools, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in Mental Health Screening throughout the forecast period 2024-2029.
Mental Health Screening Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$0.9 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$1.8 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%
|Market Size Available for
|2018–2029
|Forecast Period
|2023–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, Screening Method, Technology, Age Group, Setting, Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA)
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Increase in number of clinical trials
|Key Market Driver
|Rising awareness of mental health issues
Based on application, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into physiological, psychiatric, behavioral, and cognitive disorders. Physiological disorders are further segmented into depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, eating disorder, substance abuse, and other physiological disorders. Among these sub-segments, substance abuse accounted for the largest share of the Mental Health Screening market in 2023 attributing to the global increase in substance abuse cases, fueled by factors such as stress, trauma, and societal pressures. Growing recognition of the interconnection between mental health and substance abuse play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by encouraging healthcare providers to adopt integrated screening protocols.
Based on technology, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into self-screening mHealth apps, telehealth & virtual care solutions, continuous monitoring wearable devices, AI-based screening tools, and remote mental health platforms. In 2022, the continuous monitoring wearable devices segment accounted for the largest share attributing to the advancements in wearable sensor technologies and the rising demand for real-time data insights.
Based on age group, the Mental Health Screening market is segmented into children & adolescents (age 0–18 years), adults (age 19–64 years), and seniors (age 65 and above). The adults (age 19-64 years) segment accounted for the largest share of the Mental Health Screening market. The rising workloads, economic pressures, and competitive environments contributing to stress and anxiety amplifies the demand for increasing mental health screening solutions among this age group.
The Mental Health Screening market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in Mental Health Screening market attributed to the growing incidence of mental disorders, rising government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders. Moreover, there is a heightened demand for the improved accessibility of mental health services due to increasing patient burden in this region.
Mental Health Screening market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Adaptive Testing Technologies (US)
- Proem Behavioral Health (US)
- Aiberry (US)
- SonderMind Inc. (US)
- Clarigent Health (US)
- Riverside Community Care (US)
- Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc. (US)
- Thymia Limited (UK)
- Ellipsis Health Inc. (US)
- Canary Speech, Inc. (US)
- Headspace Health (US)
- Quartet Health, Inc. (US)
- Modern Life, Inc. (US)
- Sonde Health, Inc. (US)
- FuturesTHRIVE (US)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit) (US)
- ResMed (US)
- Apple Inc. (US)
- MoodFit (US)
- Wellin5 USA Inc. (Canada)
- MoodTools (US)
- Cognitive Health Solutions LLC (US)
- Woebot Labs Inc. (US)
- CogniABle (India)
- and Among Others
The study categorizes the Mental Health Screening market into the following segments and subsegments:
Mental Health Screening market, By Application
- Software
- Services
- Wearables, Mobile and Other Devices
- Physiological Disorders
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Bipolar Disorder
- Eating Disorder
- Substance Abuse
- Other Physiological Disorders
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Psychotic Disorder
- Dissociative Disorder
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Dissociative Disorder
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Other Psychiatric Disorders
- Behavioral Disorders
- Self-Harm
- Aggression
- Sleep Disorder
- Social Withdrawal
- Dissociative Disorder
- Hyperactivity
- Other Behavioral Disorders
- Cognitive Disorders
- Cognitive Impairment
- Dementia
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Other Cognitive Disorders
Mental Health Screening market, by Screening Method
- Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
- Beck Depression Inventory (BDI)
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7)
- Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12)
- Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A)
- Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS)
- Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
- Clinical Interviews
- Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID)
- Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI)
- Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD)
- Other Clinical Interviews
- Observation-based Assessments
- Biomarker Testing
Mental Health Screening market, by Technology
- Self-screening mHealth Apps
- Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions
- Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices
- AI-based Screening Tools
- Remote Mental Health Platforms
Mental Health Screening Market, By Age Group
- Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)
- Adults (Age 19–64)
- Seniors (Age 65 and above)
Mental Health Screening market, By Setting
- Clinical Settings
- Educational Institutions
- Workplace/Corporate Programs
- Online Platforms
- Other Settings
Mental Health Screening Market, By Region,
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Manufacturers of mental health screening solutions/products
- Suppliers and distributors of mental health screening solutions/products
- Third-party refurbishers/suppliers
- Clinical settings
- Educational institutions
- Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)
- Academic medical centers and universities
- Corporate entities
- Community centers
- Government institutes
- Market research & consulting firms
- Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
- Venture capitalists & investors
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the mental health screening market by application, screening method, technology, age group, setting, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall mental health screening market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of
- the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions:
- North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To track and analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and launches
- To benchmark players within the mental health screening market using the Competitive Evaluation Matrix, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering
