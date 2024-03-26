Canada Adaptive Clothing Market to Reach US$ 79.08 Million by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 8.7% | Report by CoherentMI

Burlingame, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CoherentMI, the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market was valued at US$ 44.10 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 79.08 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7% during forecast period 2024 and 2031.



Market Dynamics:

The Canada Adaptive Clothing market is driven by the rising demand for inclusive fashion, as the population with disabilities seeks functional and fashionable clothing options. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the importance of adaptive clothing in promoting independence and self-expression among individuals with disabilities is boosting market growth.

Moreover, the growing focus of fashion brands on expanding their offerings to cater to diverse customer needs is expected to further drive market growth in the coming years.

Canada Adaptive Clothing Market Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2031 Base Year of Estimation 2023 CAGR 8.7% Largest Market Canada Market Concentration High Major Players Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Professional Fit Clothing and Among Others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Growing customer demand for apparel that accomodates elderly populations and disabilities

• Emphasis on Air Quality Has Affected Market Demand Restraints & Challenges • High prices of adaptive clothing

• Less awareness about the adaptive clothing

Key Market Takeaways:

Canada Adaptive Clothing Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2023-2031, owing to the increasing demand for adaptive clothing among the geriatric population and disabled adults and children.





during the forecast period 2023-2031, owing to the increasing demand for adaptive clothing among the geriatric population and disabled adults and children. On the basis of product type, the adaptive dresses segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its popularity among the elderly population.





In terms of end-users, the geriatric population is expected to dominate the market, followed by disabled adults and children.





Regionally, Canada is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, driven by the growing awareness and availability of adaptive clothing for individuals with special needs.





Key players operating in the Canada Adaptive Clothing market include Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, and NBZ Apparel International, among others. These key players are focusing on product innovation and expanding their distribution networks to cater to the growing demand for adaptive clothing in the market.



Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Canada Adaptive Clothing market is the integration of innovative technologies, such as adjustable designs and easy-to-use closures, to enhance the functionality of adaptive clothing. This trend is aimed at offering more comfortable and convenient clothing options for individuals with disabilities.

Another major trend shaping the market is the increasing collaborations between adaptive clothing brands and fashion designers to create stylish and on-trend apparel for people with diverse needs. This trend is expected to drive the adoption of adaptive clothing among a wider audience, thereby fueling market growth.

Recent Developments:

Kohland (an American department store chain operated by Kohland Corporation) will expand its adaptive product line in September 2022 by launching adaptive products for adults. The collection was born in collaboration with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent company for people with disabilities, according to the company's press release. Kohland already offers customizable products for kids, including clothing from Jumping Beans, Tek Gear, SO and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as toys from brands like Helping Hands Fine Motor Tool Set Toy and Foxmind Go Pop! round.

In September 2021, The LYCRA Company, a leader in innovative stretch and performance technologies in the apparel industry, launched the breakthrough LYCRA ADAPTIVE fiber technology. Thanks to this fiber, clothes are more suitable to different lifestyles, movements and are more suitable to different body types.

Read the complete market research report, "Canada Adaptive Clothing Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2024 - 2031)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Adaptive Clothing Among Geriatric Population

The market for Canada Adaptive Clothing is witnessing a significant growth opportunity due to the increasing demand for adaptive clothing among the geriatric population. As the population ages, there is a growing need for clothing that is easy to put on and take off, as well as comfortable and functional for individuals with limited mobility. This has led to a surge in the sales of adaptive dresses, which are designed to meet the specific needs of the elderly population. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of adaptive tops and pants has further fueled the demand for adaptive clothing among seniors.

Rising Adoption of Adaptive Clothing Among Disabled Adults and Children

Another market opportunity for Canada Adaptive Clothing is the rising adoption of adaptive clothing among disabled adults and children. This segment of the population requires specialized clothing that accommodates their unique needs and challenges. As a result, there has been a growing trend towards the use of adaptive clothing that is specifically designed to address the mobility and comfort requirements of individuals with disabilities. With the increasing focus on inclusivity and accessibility in the fashion industry, the demand for adaptive clothing for disabled adults and children is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Canada Adaptive Clothing Market Segmentation:

Global Adaptive Clothing Market, By Product Type: Adaptive Dresses Adaptive Tops & Pants

Global Adaptive Clothing Market, By End User: Geriatric Population Disabled Adults & Children



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market? What is the projected CAGR of the Canada Adaptive Clothing Market?

