Shockwave Medical to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from Monday, April 8 to Thursday, April 11, 2024.



Shockwave’s management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative products that are transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has transformed the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Shockwave has also recently acquired the Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and is CE Marked in Europe. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

dkaster@shockwavemedical.com