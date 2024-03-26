US Nuclear Delivers First Batch of Tritium Monitoring Systems to Nation’s Largest Public Power Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In an exciting new update, US Nuclear’s Overhoff division recently delivered the first batch of tritium monitoring systems to the nation’s largest public power company. US Nuclear is proud to be a supplier for this customer, who services most of Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, providing power for over 10 million people that is 60% carbon-free through a diverse energy portfolio. US Nuclear’s tritium monitors will be used at one of the power generating stations to continuously monitor the tritium concentration in air at various locations and provide an early alarm warning if levels rise too high and protecting worker and environmental safety.

The tritium monitor that was provided for this job was the Model Triathalon-H 3 Smart Tritium Air Monitor. This model includes a color touch-screen display and integrated CPU for enhanced functionality and is housed in a NEMA-4/IP-66 rated carbon steel wall-mount enclosure for long-term, continuous operation. Additionally, this unit was qualified to operate in nuclear power generating stations through seismic and electromagnetic compatibility testing. The Model Triathalon-H3 is one of Overhoff’s newer tritium monitors that is quickly gaining popularity.

US Nuclear’s Overhoff branch is working on finishing the second and final batch of tritium monitors for this customer which will be delivered in the next 1-2 months. This job underscores US Nuclear’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art tritium monitors to meet the demands of this rapidly growing industry.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com .

