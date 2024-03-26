Intelligent Bio Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIV Investor Conference on April 9 in NYC

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ("INBS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that President and CEO, Harry Simeonidis, and CFO, Spiro Sakiris, are scheduled to present at the LD Micro Invitational XIV Investor Conference to be held on April 8-9, 2024 in New York City.



LD Micro Invitational XIV Investment Conference

Dates: April 8-9, 2024

Location: Sofitel New York, NYC

Presentation: 12:00 p.m. ET on April 9, 2024

Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Management will be available during the event for 1x1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your LD Micro representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing INBS@kcsa.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

Investor & Media Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com