Chase Shakur Announces US Tour With Kid Laroi Following His Breakout Performance at LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Studios

LiveOne to Release Never-Before-Seen Footage of Recent Chase Shakur Private Performance and Exclusive Red Carpet Interview

LVO’s Subsidiary Splitmind Produced On Shakur’s Most Recent Album, “it’s not you, it’s me… it’s love”

LiveOne has Streamed Over 3k Artists to 200M+ Viewers in Excess of 5B Engagements

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) CEO Robert Ellin commented: “We could not be happier for Chase. Watching him work with our team and then perform, we knew he was going to be a superstar. This is just another example of our creator first platform and LVO’s commitment to breaking new talent.”

LiveOne Head of Music Joshua Hallbauer commented, “His work ethic and commitment to his craft was obvious to everyone. You can watch our never seen before live stream performance and exclusive backstage interview from our LiveOne Studio party here .”

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LiveOne IR Contact :

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact :

LiveOne

press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at @liveone.