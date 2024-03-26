Thumzup AdTech Platform Expands Los Angeles Reach Through Partnerships with Pacific Palisades Businesses

Thumzup has signed many new advertisers to its platform, including Vittorio's Ristorante, Moku Sushi, Paliskates, and the Academy of Technology, Art and Music

Customers of these Pacific Palisades businesses can now get paid to post on social media about their visits

Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup ® Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce the expansion of its operational footprint into the greater Los Angeles area with new advertiser partnerships in the Pacific Palisades.

This expansion to the Pacific Palisades offers Thumzup a lucrative opportunity to broaden its reach and penetrate a new affluent market. By incentivizing users to post about local businesses in this highly coveted neighborhood, the platform enhances user engagement and strengthens its presence in a high-value demographic. This expansion not only aims to drive revenue growth but also solidifies Thumzup’s reputation as a versatile and effective advertising solution for local businesses.

Among their initial advertisers are Vittorio's Ristorante , a family-owned gem; Moku Sushi , renowned for its Japanese cuisine; Paliskates , a staple in the local skateboarding community; and the Academy of Technology, Art, and Music (ATAM). Through these partnerships, patrons of each establishment will now have the opportunity to earn monetary rewards by posting about their experiences on Instagram through the Thumzup app.

"We're incredibly grateful for the warm reception from the Pacific Palisades community as we expand our services into this iconic neighborhood. This marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we're optimistic about the endless possibilities this expansion brings for both our platform and the businesses we serve,” said Thumzup CEO Robert Steele. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to fostering even stronger connections and making a lasting impact in communities far and wide."

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

