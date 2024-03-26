F5 Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced F5, Inc.’s Application Delivery Networking solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace Program. Carahsoft’s program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace Program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as F5. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators, and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as F5’s Public Sector Distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program. As partners since 2010, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing and operations professionals collaborate with its reseller partners to drive the adoption of F5’s network and application security solutions within the Public Sector.

F5’s entire portfolio is available in AWS Marketplace, offering solutions that work across the entire hybrid cloud estate to help accelerate cloud migrations, secure cloud applications and improve user experience with AWS cloud services. The F5 solutions available in AWS Marketplace include:

F5 Distributed Cloud Services enable customers to deploy, connect, secure and operate applications across public, private, network and edge clouds. Customers gain access to app-to-app networking and security portal capabilities, including F5's industry-leading WAF, bot protection, L3-L7 DDoS defense and API security services.

F5 Encrypted Threat Protection detects ransomware as it enters networks via encrypted entry points with the F5 SSL Orchestrator. With SSL Orchestrator, agencies can streamline security service deployment and achieve greater agility, control and visibility into their networks’ encrypted traffic.

F5 BIG-IP BEST with IPI, Threat Campaigns and FIPS 140-2 provides everything from intelligent traffic management and visibility to app security, access and optimization. BIG-IP VE ensures all of your apps are fast, available and secure.

NGINX Plus with App Protect Premium deploys quickly and cost-effectively, and you'll benefit from speeds <30ms. NGINX+ App Protect provides an all-in-one (yet surprisingly lightweight) load balancer, reverse proxy and API gateway with WAF security.

“Carahsoft is proud to support F5’s presence in AWS Marketplace,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “Together with F5 and our reseller partners, we provide agencies with streamlined access to F5’s cutting-edge solutions, empowering them to accelerate cloud migration efforts, enhance application security and improve experiences for constituents.”

Carahsoft works with a range of F5 and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Carahsoft to significantly expand the availability of F5’s network and application security solutions in the Public Sector market,” Lisa Citron, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at F5. “F5’s presence in AWS Marketplace enables us to supply our Government customers with industry-leading cloud management and security solutions, reinforcing our commitment to equip agencies with the tools they need to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Through F5’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to support Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life. F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced public sector agencies to secure and optimize apps and APIs anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to safeguard their data and constituent trust, maximize performance and profitability, and meet digital demands at scale. For more information, go to f5.com/federal. (NASDAQ: FFIV). You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn about F5, its partners, and technologies.

