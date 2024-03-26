SADA Achieves Over 300% Increase in Generative AI and Machine Learning Projects in 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , An Insight company, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner across several product and engagement models, announces continued momentum powered by rapid scale in its Generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning operations as customers transform with Google Cloud’s Gemini and Vertex AI platform, propelling a significant increase in customer adoption of these GenAI technologies.



“Our continued growth is a testament to SADA’s commitment to delivering business outcomes and driving value to customers by providing industry-leading solutions and services,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “We strive to be true business partners to our customers as they modernize, innovate, and grow their business with us and Google Cloud.”

SADA Drives Customer Value

GoEasyCare , a workforce management platform, now leverages Google Cloud's Vertex AI to help healthcare organizations navigate complex regulations and union rules.





Questrade , an online brokerage and wealth management firm, achieved 50% faster migration to Google Workspace than other cloud-based tools and scaled collaboration during a period of 4x team growth.





an online brokerage and wealth management firm, achieved 50% faster migration to Google Workspace than other cloud-based tools and scaled collaboration during a period of 4x team growth. Hexact , a business intelligence provider, achieved 4Xs user growth at the same cost basis and modernized their GKE instance with hardening and scaling capabilities.

Generative AI & Machine Learning Scale

SADA has increased AI and ML customer projects by 306%, year over year. This rise in production is driven by GenAI service engagements, which demonstrates SADA's proven track record in delivering real-world results





SADA doubled pre-sales and technical resources to drive GenAI opportunities from ideation to production to ROI. GenAI presales engineers are available to support existing and prospective customers throughout the entire process.



Solution & Services Innovation

Transformation with Generative AI - SADA has focused heavily on increasing its AI and machine learning differentiations, which will allow it to better support customers at every stage of their AI projects.





Transformation with Generative AI - SADA has focused heavily on increasing its AI and machine learning differentiations, which will allow it to better support customers at every stage of their AI projects.
Enhancing Customer's Cloud Security - Receiving a Google Cloud SecOps Service Delivery Expertise in late 2023, SADA is one of the first companies globally equipped to protect customers' data and systems against evolving security threats. SADA's Cloud Security Confidence Program includes a Confidence Assessment for organizations to generate a security confidence score and participate in a threat-hunting exercise by SADA security experts.





Increasing Employee Productivity & Collaboration - SADA is helping organizations unlock the power of Gemini for Workspace with workshops featuring live demos, office hours, and surveys to help users understand the business impact Gemini for Workspace can bring.





SADA is helping organizations unlock the power of with workshops featuring live demos, office hours, and surveys to help users understand the business impact Gemini for Workspace can bring. Google Cloud Migration with VMware - As a trusted VMware and Google Cloud partner, SADA is uniquely positioned to help organizations ensure a smooth, risk-reduced migration of their VMware workloads. SADA's certified Google Cloud engineers are ready to lead this transition and unlock the full potential of the cloud.



Google Cloud Next 2024

SADA’s team of experts will participate in a series of speaking sessions at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas on April 9-11 alongside key customers and partners, sharing their cloud innovations and success.

SADA’s Sessions include:

Additionally, SADA’s ongoing cross-country Cloud Transformation Tour in North America brings Google Cloud experts to discuss machine learning and Gen AI for business insights.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

SADA’s partnerships continued with a commitment to the ISV partner ecosystem, which allows SADA to deliver deep expertise and offer complementary solutions for Google Cloud and add-on solutions. Working together, SADA’s partners help customers achieve maximum impact on their business goals.