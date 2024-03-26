Linklogis Announces a Share Repurchase Plan of US$100 Million with the Accumulated Transaction Volume Breaking RMB1 Trillion

Beijing, China, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 26, 2024, Linklogis Inc. (09959.HK, “Linklogis”), a leading supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, released its 2023 annual results. In 2023, the total revenue and income from principal activities amounted to RMB870 million, of which, the revenue and income for the second half of 2023 reached RMB480 million, representing a 15.2% year-over-year increase. During the year, the total transaction volume processed by its technology solutions reached RMB322 billion, a 24.2% year-on-year increase, serving more than 1,800 anchor enterprises and financial institutions. By the end of the year, Linklogis has empowered over 250,000 SMEs to access efficient and convenient digital inclusive financial services. The company maintains a stable financial position with cash reserves of RMB4.8 billion.

Linklogis announced a new shareholder return plan, intending to enhance capital returns to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. The board of directors of Linklogis proposes to pay a special dividend of HK$0.1 per share, totaling approximately HK$230 million. Furthermore, the board expresses confidence in the company’s prospects and sustained growth in the future, and announces a share repurchase plan of up to $100 million.

In 2023, Linklogis expedited the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones, continuously enhancing the resilience of its business development. By the end of 2023, the accumulated total volume of supply chain assets processed by Linklogis since its establishment had exceeded RMB1.13 trillion. According to China Insights Consultancy, Linklogis held 20.9% market share, ranking No.1 in the third-party supply chain finance technology solutions providers in China for the fourth consecutive year.

Anchor Cloud and FI Cloud are the key supply chain finance technology solutions of Linklogis. In 2023, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by Anchor Cloud reached RMB201.3 billion, a year-over-year increase of 36.5%. Regarding the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud within the Anchor Cloud, it achieved explosive growth and accelerated the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones for the company. The Multi-tier Transfer Cloud processed a total volume of supply chain assets amounting to RMB136.8 billion, marking an impressive year-over-year growth of 82.2%. Linklogis actively explored opportunities for development in providing scenario-based financial technology services and modular intelligent-tools output with various financial institutions. In 2023, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by FI Cloud were RMB 107.4 billion.

Charles Song, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, said, “Looking ahead to 2024, Linklogis will focus more on its core business of sustainable high growth, expedite the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones and steer toward a new stage of high-quality development. While ensuring swift customer acquisition, we will also cater to the needs of our existing customers, and focus on increasing customer value. We will embrace the opportunities brought by the wave of AIGC, continuously explore new technologies and applications, and continue to improve operational efficiencies and cost reductions. Linklogis will continue to enhance shareholder returns through cash dividends and share repurchases. Linklogis is embarking on a new journey with confidence, poised to create even greater value for both customers and shareholders in the future."