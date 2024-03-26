Sodium Metal Market Size Will Achieve USD 587.8 Million with 4.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium metal market is valued at US$ 385.8 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a 4.3% CAGR through 2034. The sodium metal market valuation is estimated to cross US$ 587.8 million by 2034.



With a growing emphasis on smart grids and sophisticated energy infrastructure, sodium is gaining potential demand in energy storage and grid stabilization. Sodium-sulfur batteries, for example, are being explored as large-scale energy storage alternatives. As the global energy landscape changes, players in the sodium market can capitalize on avenues created by incorporating sodium-based technology into smart grids and energy storage projects.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are discovering novel uses for sodium metal. The market is expanding due to the healthcare industry's involvement in producing medications based on sodium and using sodium in medical imaging technologies. Companies operating in this market can collaborate with pharmaceutical and medical research organizations to capitalize on these new prospects in the healthcare industry.

An important driver in the technology sector is the competition of sodium-ion batteries with their lithium-ion equivalents in devices. Businesses that invest in sodium-ion battery technologies demonstrate their dedication to sustainable energy storage options and technical advancement. Market positioning and strategic relationships are essential for companies looking to change the electronics industry's energy storage scene.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 587.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“Success in the sodium metal market depends on being flexible with regulations and encouraging innovation. Businesses that use artificial intelligence get an advantage over their competitors. Maintaining a pulse on emerging trends and technology changes is essential for long-term success in this fast-paced industry.” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

INEOS Group

Nouryon

PPG Industries

FMC Corporation

Ciech Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Key Takeaways

The global market size stood at US$ 312.6 million in 2019.

The North America sodium metal market is estimated to hold 28.6% of shares in 2024.

The East Asia region is likely to hold 36.5% of the shares in 2024.

The metal manufacturing & refining application segment captured 31.5% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is anticipated to develop at a 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and global growth shape the competitive environment. Sustainability is an essential priority that affects how businesses connect their plans with environmental issues. The market is dynamic, with a mixture of well-established players and swift thinkers responding to changes in demand and worldwide trends.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, BYD started building its first sodium-ion battery facility in Xuzhou, about halfway between Beijing and Shanghai. The project's investment is 10 billion yuan (US$ 1.4 billion), and its yearly output capacity is 30 GWh.

In November 2023, Northvolt made a breakthrough by developing a sodium-ion battery without lithium, cobalt, or nickel. The Swedish brand is supported by Volkswagen, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs, and the company believes it can lessen its reliance on these aspects throughout the green transition.

Country-wise Insights

The demand for sodium metal in the United States is predicted to grow at a 4.7% CAGR until 2034. The US market is increasing as a result of a unique legal structure that promotes clean technology innovation. Policies that promote clean energy and sustainable solutions create a favourable climate for corporations to invest in sodium-related technologies. Businesses who take advantage of these incentives position themselves as pioneers in the development of environmentally friendly technologies, providing them a competitive advantage in a market where tackling climate change and implementing greener alternatives is critical.

The sodium metal market in China is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034. The rising electrification of transportation, particularly with electric vehicles (EVs), is increasing the demand for sodium in battery technology in China. Sodium-ion batteries are an innovative and practical household replacement that emphasises reducing reliance on traditional fuels and addressing environmental concerns. Companies that use sodium-ion battery technology profit from the expanding EV industry, which promotes market development and China's commitment to environmentally friendly transportation.

