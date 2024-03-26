Jakks Pacific Gives WonderCon Panel Audience First Look At Toys and Collectibles Inspired by The Simpsons

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy manufacturer, and Disguise Inc., a leader in costume design, today announced their panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA, which will take place on Friday, March 29, 2024 from 5pm – 6pm in Room 213CD.



During this panel, JAKKS Pacific is giving the audience a sneak peek of a brand-new line of toys and collectibles inspired by the beloved animated series, The Simpsons, available soon for pre-order. The new line includes a wide range of fan-favorite characters from the show, currently airing their 35th Season and in production on their historic 36th Season, available in various forms such as Basic, Deluxe, and Premium/Collector Figures, Playsets, Plush toys, Advent Calendars and Shelf Talkers to name a few. This upcoming collection emulates the excitement and joy that the cherished franchise has brought to fans for more than three decades.

“The Simpsons has a rich history of fandom with a dedicated fan-base of both kids and adults alike. Adding this to our product lineup in that category is truly exciting,” said Jeremy Sueper, Vice President of Marketing. "Our panel audience will get a sneak peek of what’s to come for The Simpsons line at WonderCon. We have an array of unique and incredibly fun items that are sure to entice every fan of The Simpsons to rush to the toy aisle.”

Following the preview will be a Q&A with members of the development teams.

The panel will also be livestreamed here on Instagram @Jakkspacific.toys!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

ABOUT THE SIMPSONS

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Now airing their record-annihilating 35th season, THE SIMPSONS has won 37 Emmy Awards, 35 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short “Playdate with Destiny”(2020) and the Disney+ exclusive “The Force Awakens From Its Nap”(2021). The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield’—winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com .

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The Simpsons Executive Producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. “Like” the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons , follow Homer Simpson @HomerJSimpson and @TheSimpsons on Twitter http://twitter.com/TheSimpsons . Join the conversation using #thesimpsons and follow The Simpsons on Instagram @TheSimpsons .

