Code42 Appoints Dennis Dayman as Chief Information Security Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced the appointment of Dennis Dayman as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In the CISO role, Dayman is responsible for leading global risk and compliance, security operations, incident response, and external and internal threat management and investigations.



“Our mission is to protect critical data from exfiltration and Dennis has proven experience in exactly this area,” said Joe Payne, President and CEO of Code42. “I’ve worked with Dennis before and know he’ll be invaluable in driving Code42’s strategic vision forward.”

Dennis Dayman brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance to his new role, including leadership experience at global organizations. He also serves on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee as Chair of the Policy Subcommittee – providing policy, operational, and technological advice on issues within DHS that relate to data integrity and data privacy-related matters. Before joining Code42, Dayman served as the Resident CISO for Proofpoint. Dayman previously held Chief Privacy and Security Officer positions at Maropost, Return Path, and Eloqua.

“I’m proud to be joining a company that puts people first – both in its internal culture and through its products and services,” said Dennis Dayman, CISO of Code42. “As CISO, I’m committed to not only training people to become better data stewards, but to also aid companies in safeguarding their assets. I look forward to working with this outstanding team to evolve and enhance our information security and IT risk management programs.”

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

