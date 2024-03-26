Halo Top® Is Bringing New Deliciousness To Canada

Toronto, On, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Top®, the ultimate guilt-free dessert brand is about to entice your taste buds by dropping two irresistible new flavours this spring: Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Caramel Brownie.

Delivering deliciousness to Canadians around the country, Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Caramel Brownie are two all-star favourites straight from the US now making big scoops in Canada! Halo Top is challenging the ice cream norms by bringing back Cookies & Cream, this time with a more indulgent twist with tons of cookie goodness and certified gluten-free. Each of these decadent new flavours remarkably has only 140 calories per serving.

Prepare for a spoonful of yum and joy this spring as these new flavours will be hitting the freezer aisles at most major retailers across Canada.

“We're beyond excited to unveil these two sensational flavours to Canadian consumers," said President of Halo Top Canada, Anne-Marie Docherty. "At Halo Top, we're all about delivering indulgence you can feel good about. With the addition of Chocolate Caramel Brownie and the revamped Cookies & Cream, we're expanding our portfolio and commitment to Canadian ice cream lovers."

Halo Top continues to change the way people think about ice cream! A devotion to crafting top-tier frozen desserts with Canadian dairy has earned Halo Top the #1 spot in the better-for-you dairy products in Canada. As always, Halo Top is great tasting with low calories, fat, sugar and high protein.

For more information about Halo Top and its range of delicious frozen treats, visit http://www.halotop.ca and connect @HaloTop_CA on Instagram.

About Halo Top®

Halo Top® delivers indulgent premium frozen desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry. Halo Top is made with Canadian dairy and is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.ca and join the conversation @HaloTop_CA on Instagram.

