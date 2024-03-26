HeartSciences Announces Podium Presentation at World Congress of Anesthesiologists on the Utility of MyoVista® Wavelet ECG For Detection of Left Ventricular Diastolic Dysfunction in Preoperative Patients

Southlake, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the podium presentation of a study utilizing its MyoVista® wavECG device at the 18th World Congress of Anesthesiologists in Singapore.

Preoperative left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) is very common and one of the important causes of perioperative morbidity and mortality in cardiac and non-cardiac surgeries. In the study, patients undergoing preoperative anesthesia evaluation for cardiac and non-cardiac surgeries were enrolled. For patients indicated for preoperative echocardiography, LVDD was diagnosed and graded as per American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) guidelines and a MyoVista wavECG was also performed.

The author of the study stated in his presentation, “In our cohort of mixed surgical population, the MyoVista wavECG was useful as a screening tool with 100% sensitivity. Based on these findings, 25 of the 60 non-LVDD patients could be safely excluded from referral to preoperative echocardiography. Also, MyoVista wavECG can raise red flag for more detailed examination by expert cardiologists when findings are positive.” The author concluded, “The use of MyoVista wavECG for screening preoperative patients for LVDD to reduce the burden of referrals to preoperative echocardiography may be feasible and should be investigated further.”

“Once again, MyoVista wavECG has demonstrated significant potential value for screening in a large, at-risk patient population. The presentation of this study using the MyoVista to the World Congress of Anesthesiologists comes on the back of a recent publication assessing the use of MyoVista for identifying heart disease in diabetic patients1, which demonstrated MyoVista significantly outperformed existing standards of care,” said Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences. “AI-ECG and MyoVista provide the opportunity to screen for heart disease and transform cardiovascular medicine. We look forward to making the MyoVista device commercially available in the short term and also bringing to market a range of AI-ECG algorithms via a hardware agnostic platform. In combination, this will allow HeartSciences to provide AI-ECG solutions in any care environment worldwide.”



1 - Use of the energy waveform electrocardiogram to detect subclinical left ventricular dysfunction in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus Cheng Hwee Soh1,2, Alex G. C. de Sá2,3,4,5, Elizabeth Potter1, Amera Halabi1, David B. Ascher2,3,4,5 and Thomas H. Marwick1,2,6*

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com .



