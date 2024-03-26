P2P.org Unveils Deep Restaking Integrations for Institutional ETH Restaking

New York, NY, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2P.org, a leading validator for Ethereum and 35+ other blockchains, is excited to announce the launch of Restaking into their API service and dApp for ETH Restaking via EigenLayer, the Restaking API being one of the first in the industry. With the introduction of the Restaking API, P2P.org once again reinforces its position as a pioneer in institutional-level, non-custodial staking services, allowing businesses to offer restaking to their users easily. With our dApp, it will enable users to participate easily in permissionless restaking.







"We are proud to continue our support of EigenLayer Restaking, which underscores our dedication to advancing the Ethereum staking ecosystem," said Artemiy Parshakov, Head of Product at P2P.org. "Our dApp integration offers institutions a direct pathway to engage in restaking activities, opening up opportunities for potential early adoption rewards within the EigenLayer ecosystem. Separately, our API is specifically tailored for intermediaries such as custodians, wallets, and exchanges, enabling them to offer restaking capabilities to their end users. We believe these tools make restaking both accessible and straightforward, allowing our clients to capitalize on the significant interest surrounding Restaking.

The Restaking integrations via the EigenLayer protocol are a testament to P2P.org's foresight and commitment to staying at the forefront of staking technology. Our additional features enable businesses to create Eigenpod addresses and participate in EigenLayer Restaking, simplifying the integration and setup process and setting the stage for a more robust Ethereum ecosystem. Clients who have taken advantage of Restaking with P2P.org have earned over 87M+ Restaking points through more than $500M in restaked ETH.

This update follows from P2P.org's successful Staking API launch and their non-custodial staking dApp, which supports validator withdrawal address customization, a key component for native restaking to an EigenPod. P2P.org's involvement in the EigenLabs Restaking Summit in Istanbul, with a keynote by Artemiy Parshakov, and recent side event in ETHDenver, further highlights the company's support and product development for Restaking via the EigenLayer protocol.

“Our plans extend far beyond being mere infrastructure providers. EigenLayer is a sophisticated marketplace of trust, and we are building this trust with all market participants, assisting LRT in sub-governance, and developing their risk assessment of AVS strategies and protocol development.” Stated Vladislav Kurenkov, EigenLayer Ecosystem Head. “Our ultimate goal is to encapsulate the sophisticated marketplace of trust into simple and understandable products for our partners. The restaking API is just the beginning.”

“We are excited to see the integration of restaking with P2P.org's Staking API and dApp. This addition to their platform represents a significant step forward in the Ethereum restaking ecosystem for institutions wishing to participate in restaking, or offer restaking to their clients," said Calvin Liu, CSO at EigenLabs. "We’re excited to see how this new feature will enhance the restaking opportunities for a growing demand within institutional investors and contribute to the overall growth and security of the network."

Restaking with EigenLayer goes beyond mere diversification. It represents a strategic move towards securing additional rewards and future-proofing staking strategies. Clients engaging with the Restaking API position themselves at the forefront of the Ethereum technology curve, ready to participate in additional protocol rewards for early restakers and other emerging opportunities.

"P2P.org has always been a pioneer in the staking infrastructure and services; the introduction of our Restaking API via EigenLayer reinforces this position," stated Alex Esin, CEO of P2P.org. "Our commitment to innovation, user-friendliness, and comprehensive support is unwavering as we continue to facilitate a seamless staking journey for our clients."

As the first to market with a Restaking API, P2P.org sets a new Ethereum staking standard. The Restaking API is designed to be intuitive and easy to integrate, complemented by detailed documentation and dedicated 24/7 support. This approach ensures a smooth transition for businesses looking to leverage the full potential of Ethereum restaking.

At P2P.org, our dedication lies in providing top-tier tools for users to handle their digital assets, offering a truly decentralized and non-custodial staking experience. Our new Restaking features reinforce our commitment to creating secure and user-centric services for the Ethereum ecosystem and serving our institutional clients best. We invite users to join us in this exciting journey as we revolutionize the world of direct ETH staking.

P2P.org operates across various blockchains, including Ethereum, Cosmos Hub, Polkadot, Kusama, and Solana. It has provided non-custodial staking opportunities to stakers with over $6.5 billion USD across 35 networks.



About P2P Validator

P2P.org embarked on its journey in 2018, fueled by a mission to shape a decentralized future and provide stakers with non-custodial services. With over $6.5 billion in staked assets and over 90,000 delegators, P2P.org has emerged as a prominent staking infrastructure provider. Pioneers in their industry, the dedicated team at P2P.org has assumed pivotal roles as early validators across multiple networks. Their unwavering commitment, top-notch infrastructure, and exceptional team have made them one of the preeminent Ethereum validators globally.