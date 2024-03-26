Fogo De Chão Expands Northern California Footprint With Roseville Location

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its fourth northern California location at Ridge at Creekside. The new 7,727-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2024 at 1104 Galleria Boulevard and joins existing northern California locations in Emeryville, San Francisco, and San Jose. In total, Fogo de Chão is slated to have 15 California locations open by the end of 2024.



The upcoming Roseville restaurant will offer a new dining experience in one of the most attractive and fastest-growing sections of the greater Sacramento metropolitan area. Ridge at Creekside offers 256,842 square feet of retail property featuring dining and premier shopping experiences, all across the street from the Galleria at Roseville shopping center.

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has introduced authentic Brazilian flavors to cities across the world," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We have received incredible guest reception for our current Northern California locations and we look forward to sharing the Culinary Art of Churrasco with Placer County communities soon."

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Roseville restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like an enclosed patio with firepits, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat locker. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill various cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.

Fogo de Chão’s Roseville location is set to open in 2024 at Ridge at Creekside. Fogo.com





Fogo de Chão’s new Roseville restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com





The Roseville restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like an enclosed patio with firepits . Fogo.com





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com



Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com





Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Roseville location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

