Warner Norcross + Judd LLP selects Intapp to strengthen client relationship management

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that corporate law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has selected DealCloud as its relationship management platform.



Leading strategic change

“As a part of our firmwide growth strategy, we encourage our attorneys to deepen their relationships with current clients while effectively nurturing their networks to source new business,” said Tom Smanik, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Warner. “DealCloud will help us facilitate these growth efforts by providing relationship management, intelligence, and outreach capabilities in one platform that’s easy for our attorneys to use.”

Addressing client relationship management

With Intapp DealCloud, Warner will have a single destination for its professionals to find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to client matters and engagements. Automated data capture and signature-scraping technology will help the firm build and manage a comprehensive view of its relationships with clients, prospects, and other contacts. By centralizing engagement data, Warner’s daily activities will provide new, actionable insights into client trends and industry developments.

Warner will use DealCloud’s legal industry blueprint, which is preconfigured specifically for law firms. The blueprint includes key features like automated contact management, relationship intelligence, opportunity tracking, and marketing capabilities. Using Intapp’s industry blueprint and templated data migration process will accelerate Warner’s legacy Customer Relationship Management replacement, leading to faster time to value.

Multiplying success with Intapp

Warner is a longtime client currently using Intapp Time, which uses AI to accurately capture billable and nonbillable work. Additionally, the firm is adding Intapp Compliance solutions to thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients quickly, manage access to sensitive matters, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle.

Through Intapp integrations, DealCloud will serve as a centralized hub of trusted data for Warner, bringing client and prospect data together with risk, compliance, and operational information. By simplifying access to this integrated data, Warner will enable a more targeted approach to pursuing new business while streamlining client intake and onboarding.

“We are excited to further our work with Warner as the firm prioritizes better connecting its people, data, and processes,” said Lavinia Calvert, Vice President Legal Industry Group at Intapp. “Centralizing client data in DealCloud will help the firm improve its knowledge management abilities and support its attorneys as they deepen their relationships with clients.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP builds a better partnership with our clients. One of Michigan’s largest law firms, Warner is focused on providing the best legal solutions and exceptional client service to organizations throughout the world. Connect with the firm on wnj.com , LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

