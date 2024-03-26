True Tickets Announces Partnership with the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario

LONDON, Ontario, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the premier digital ticket delivery platform, is excited to announce its latest partnership with the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario — one of Canada’s oldest regional theatres. This collaboration marks True Tickets' third partnership in Canada and its first in Ontario.



The partnership between True Tickets and the Grand Theatre aims to streamline the ticketing process, enhance the customer experience, and provide a seamless and secure experience for theatergoers. True Tickets' innovative technology will enable the Grand Theatre to offer verified digital tickets, eliminating the need to keep track of physical tickets, minimizing the waste associated with paper tickets, and reducing the risk of fraud.

As part of the partnership, True Tickets will integrate its cutting-edge ticketing platform with the Grand Theatre's existing systems, enabling real-time ticket validation and personalized customer engagement. The integration will also provide valuable analytics and insights for the Grand Theatre, empowering them to make data-driven decisions to enhance their operations and improve customer satisfaction.

With performing arts organizations across the US, the UK, and Canada, True Tickets has established itself as a trusted partner in the ticketing industry. True Tickets ensures the authenticity and integrity of each ticket, minimizing the risk of counterfeit tickets and unauthorized resales.

The Grand Theatre in downtown London, Ontario is a cherished cultural institution known for its diverse, relevant, and original stories from around the globe, as well as its collaborations with exceptional national and international performing arts organizations.

Evan Klassen, Grand Theatre Executive Director, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, remarking: “We are thrilled to kick off the New Year by launching this new and strategic collaboration with True Tickets. This partnership not only enables the Grand to substantially modernize our ticketing operations but also reinforces our dedication to providing an exceptional experience for each and every one of our patrons.”

“True Tickets is thrilled to welcome the Grand Theatre as our newest partner in Canada,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “This collaboration demonstrates both organizations’ commitment to revolutionizing the ticketing industry and delivering innovative solutions that benefit both venues and their patrons.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About The Grand Theatre

In the heart of downtown London, Ontario lies one of Canada’s oldest regional theatres and a leading cultural hub of today: the Grand Theatre. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Rachel Peake, and Executive Director Evan Klassen, the Grand proudly presents diverse, relevant, and original stories from around the globe – and around the corner – on its two stages. The not-for-profit theatre is committed to developing, producing, and premiering original stories through its COMPASS New Play Development program. Further, the Grand Theatre is an ardent supporter of educational programming, as demonstrated through initiatives like the High School Project and Subsidized Student Matinees. For more information, visit: grandtheatre.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.