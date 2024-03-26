Harper & Hodge Wealth Management Selects Global Value Investment Corporation to Provide Investment Management Services for Clients

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harper & Hodge Wealth Management (Harper & Hodge) has engaged Global Value Investment Corporation (GVIC) to provide investment management services for individuals, business owners, trusts, and estates. The new relationship will enable Harper & Hodge’s clients to access a proven investment strategy which utilizes rigorous fundamental research to identify and invest in individually traded companies, in both stocks and bonds.



Harper & Hodge, which was founded in 1977, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Palm Springs, California, guides clients through the process of understanding their personal finances in order to achieve their financial objectives.

"We believe each client should work with a well-rounded and experienced team to advise them on their total financial picture,” said Lori Hodge, Partner at Harper & Hodge. “Global Value Investment Corporation helps us do just that and is exactly the partner we want to help our clients achieve their goals."

“GVIC is a global investment management firm that deploys patient capital to build generational wealth,” said Tom Molosky, Vice President of Advisory for GVIC. “We are honored to work with the team at Harper & Hodge, which has created a first-class process that allows individuals and business owners to take control of their financial lives, with a practical and straightforward approach,” added Mr. Molosky.

About Harper & Hodge Wealth Management

Harper & Hodge Wealth Management is a full-service investment firm, with offices located in Beaver, Pennsylvania; Mars, Pennsylvania; and Palm Springs, California. The firm provides both individuals and businesses with comprehensive investment advisory, financial planning, and income tax preparation services. (https://www.harperandhodge.com/)

About Global Value Investment Corporation

GVIC is a global investment management firm that deploys patient capital to build generational wealth.

GVIC was founded in 2007 in Milwaukee and now operates globally based on Midwest values. We invest in equities and debt, taking an active role when necessary to deliver value for private clients (individuals and families); institutional clients (RIAs and Broker Dealers); and accredited financial partners (pensions, endowments, and foundations).

The firm is a long-term investor that conducts intensive fundamental research to identify and invest in undervalued companies. When necessary GVIC engages senior management and boards as an activist investor to agitate for changes that can unleash value and accelerate growth.

GVIC has offices in Milwaukee, WI; Boston, MA; Charleston, SC; San Francisco, CA; and Hyderabad, India.

www.gvi-corp.com

Media contact:

Dan Tarman

Perceptual Advisors

213-705-8454

Dtaman@perceptualadvisors.com

www.gvi-corp.com