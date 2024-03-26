CES Power Announces Partnership Extension with James Roe for 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES Power, the leading global provider of cutting-edge power generation, distribution, and temperature control equipment, and Irish race car driver James Roe today announced the extension of their partnership for the 2024 INDY NXT™ by Firestone championship season. Initiated in 2022, this partnership marks the significant evolution of both parties as they embark on global expansion and technological innovation.



Roe is piloting the No. 29 Topcon Dallara entry of Andretti Global this season in the INDY NXT by Firestone championship, the official development series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Originally from Naas, Co. Kildare, Ireland, the 25-year-old has found global success in his racing journey, with wins and podiums across series that include British Formula Ford, US Formula 3, USF Pro 2000, and European GT3.

“I’m thrilled to continue this strong partnership with CES Power while championing their growing network of solutions and business offerings on a global scale. Whether horsepower on the track or the CES Power solutions that power our broadcasts for fans worldwide, we both value the role of reliable power in our sport and day to day lives,” said Roe.

CES Power, originally known as CAT Entertainment Services, has been at the forefront of providing bespoke power solutions for over two decades. Its client portfolio boasts high-profile events featuring concert tours, music festivals, and major sporting events. The company's commitment to excellence is further underscored by its recent expansion into Europe through CES Global, which aims to enhance its worldwide service offerings.

In addition to its global expansion, CES Power recently introduced CES Technologies, its division dedicated to revolutionizing event infrastructure through services such as Wi-Fi, CCTV, mapping, and sustainable power solutions. CES Technologies embodies the future of event management, offering cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions that align with the industry's evolving demands.

“Our renewed partnership with James Roe and the launch of CES Global and CES Technologies represents our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global growth. James's drive and ambition on the track mirror our mission to power a better future for events worldwide,” said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, highlighting the synergy between the two entities.

The 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season kicked off on March 10 with Roe featuring the CES Power logo on the sleeves of his race suit and on the front wing of his Andretti Global machine.