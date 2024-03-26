ibex Appoints Amanda Gunter Vice President of Business Development

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Amanda Gunter has been named Vice President of Business Development.



Gunter brings more than a decade of experience as a sales leader in the contact center industry. In her role, Gunter will be responsible for growing new business for ibex and report to John Thompson, Head of Sales at ibex.

“We are excited to welcome Amanda to the ibex team,” said Thompson. “She brings deep industry expertise and a unique sales approach that creates strategic and valuable business outcomes. Amanda’s success in building relationships coupled with her outstanding leadership skills will help us continue to drive ibex’s growth across all verticals.”

Before joining ibex, Gunter was at Cyara, where she served as the Regional Vice President of Sales. During her career, she held numerous roles with organizations focusing on customer experience (CX) and customer engagement, including NICE, Verint, Aspect and Genesys.

Gunter holds an MBA from Dowling College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from CW Post College of Long Island University. She is also Series 7 and Series 66 certified under the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Additionally, she is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

