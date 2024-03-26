Forbes Recognizes Luna as a Top-Rated Employer in its List of America’s Best Employers for 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy (PT), is proud to announce its ranking on Forbes annual list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2024 , underscoring the company’s commitment to revolutionize PT. Out of the 3,000 companies evaluated, Luna ranked #111 overall, tenth in healthcare, and first in musculoskeletal (MSK) care.



“Every day, our incredibly talented team strives to examine and improve every aspect of the clinical relationship between physical therapists and their patients,” said Palak Shah, head of Clinical Services and co-founder of Luna. “With Luna, practicing physical therapists can work on their schedules with patients in their communities, in their homes where care is accessible and more easily adhered to. This is truly transformational work, and it’s our honor and privilege to not only enable this transformation, but to support and empower our team members as we drive towards this mission.”

Despite record investments into the virtual PT sector, a 2023 study showed that patients prefer hands-on, home-based care for PT . This trend is increasing according to a McKinsey report , which highlights that up to $265 billion worth of care services, representing up to 25 percent of the total cost of care, is expected to shift to the home by 2025. Luna blends expert physical therapy with convenience, offering personalized in-home care through licensed therapists via the Luna app . Therapists assess, treat, and support patients at home, ensuring tailored rehabilitation plans and hands-on treatment to facilitate recovery.

“As a prominent healthcare provider, Adventist Health recognizes the invaluable benefits of hands-on care in physical therapy and acknowledges some of the limitations of virtual-only MSK solutions. The team at Luna have demonstrated their expertise in providing world-class care in a new, innovative model. Patients are drawn to the accessibility, coverage, convenience and consistent outcomes offered by Luna, making it a favored choice in their healthcare journey,” said Cory Ferrier, Vice President at Adventist Health Simi Valley, part of the Adventist Health system a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 90 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii and a Luna partner.

“This acknowledgment from Forbes serves as an important recognition for our team that is delivering exceptional outcomes and personalized PT care – demonstrating the value of tangible, hands-on care in an increasingly virtual world. The demand for convenient, in-person PT services is rapidly escalating with projections indicating that Luna will achieve one million home visits within the next 90 days alone,” said Shah.

Luna has served over 60,000 patients in 55 metropolitan markets across 28 states. Strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, including Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare and UCI Health, mean that over 190 million Americans have access to Luna’s in-home outpatient physical therapy service.

To create the America’s Best Startup Employers list, Forbes identified 3,000 privately-held companies headquartered in the U.S. that employ more than 50 people and were founded between 2014 and 2021. Employers were evaluated on three primary criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. They reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts about each. Growth was assessed by examining the organizations’ website traffic, job openings, and headcounts over a two-year period.

Media inquiries

Media contact: pr@getluna.com