Privacy Ref and Exterro Join Forces to Deliver Enhanced Data Privacy and Compliance Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, a leading data risk management software company, and Privacy Ref, a leading privacy consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering enhanced data privacy and compliance solutions to organizations worldwide. In an era where data privacy and compliance are paramount, the collaboration empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of data protection seamlessly, combining Privacy Ref’s deep knowledge of privacy regulations and Exterro’s innovative software solutions. The result is a comprehensive suite of technology and expert services to establish, monitor, and maintain a defensible privacy program and minimize data risk.



Exterro’s data risk management platform leverages automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to give in-house teams granular control over privacy compliance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and information governance. Powered by deep insight into data derived from its intelligent Data Discovery software, Exterro’s comprehensive Privacy and Data Governance Suite helps organizations streamline, optimize, and automate privacy and data governance processes to meet global regulatory requirements and minimize data risk.

Privacy Ref is the leading provider of privacy consulting services and the top attended Official Training Partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals in North America. The company focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. Their core services include the design, implementation, assessment and review of data privacy programs, privacy training and awareness, and consulting services.

“Exterro is thrilled to partner with Privacy Ref, a widely recognized leader in the privacy consulting space providing the research, planning and strategic insight organizations need to maintain a privacy policy that can evolve in a rapidly changing business environment,” said Bobby Balachandran, Founder and CEO of Exterro. “The combination of Privacy Ref’s consulting expertise with Exterro’s powerful technology suite offers clients a comprehensive, customized solution to their privacy compliance challenges and reduces the risks associated with the valuable customer and employee data they hold.”

Privacy Ref’s team of seasoned experts brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to help companies of all sizes safeguard their data and ensure compliance with privacy laws. The leadership team is comprised of recognized Fellows of Information Privacy by the International Association of Privacy Professionals and Certified Information Privacy Professionals with endorsements for US Privacy and Public Law (CIPP/US), European Law (CIPP/E), Canadian Law (CIPP/C), IT Practices (CIPT) and Privacy Program Management (CIPM).

Privacy Ref President Bob Siegel said, “Companies must understand what personal information they have, where it lives, how it’s being processed, and how long it’s retained. For any organization, keeping this information current is a difficult task. Without an intelligent and automated approach to privacy and data governance like the one offered by Exterro, it’s impossible to meet their obligations- whether they’re to the emerging US State Laws, GDPR, LGPD, PIPL, or any other privacy regulation.”

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory and investigation outcomes, save money, and minimize the impact of threats by addressing data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that combines data discovery, automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to provide insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy and data governance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and compliance. Thousands of teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

About Privacy Ref

Privacy Ref helps organizations achieve operational alignment between their data privacy practices and business goals. The company develops and implements custom data privacy programs, leveraging its experience and industry best practices to create effective processes and policies. Their highly-regarded subject matter experts ensure minimal disruption to day-to-day operations, resulting in operational privacy programs that are unique to your business needs. For more information visit www.privacyref.com

