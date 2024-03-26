Blue Biofuels Makes First Cellulosic Ethanol

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF). Blue Biofuels Inc. ("BIOF") continues to make substantial strides in advancing its Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology towards commercial scale. The company has achieved a significant milestone by successfully producing its first batch of cellulosic ethanol, utilizing the cellulosic sugars created from biomass on its CTS pilot line.



Bolstering its technological leadership, BIOF has been granted two US Patents, with an additional six patents currently pending. These patents underscore BIOF's commitment to proprietary advancements, strongly positioning the company in the biofuels landscape. BIOF remains dedicated to expanding its patent portfolio as it continues to upscale and commercialize its process.

Entering into the next phase, BIOF has embarked on the funding process to establish production capacity for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in collaboration with Vertimass. BIOF is evaluating prospective locations in Florida capable of accommodating both SAF and cellulosic ethanol production facilities.

Building upon existing partnerships, BIOF is also engaged in multiple discussions to expand its off-take agreements for biofuels. In addition to its established off-take arrangement with World Energy Sustainable Products, LLC, BIOF remains committed to forging new partnerships to meet the growing market demand for sustainable energy solutions.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its developed Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and lignin may be further processed into a variety of products. The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

