Amidst Medicaid Unwinding, 80% of Free Clinics are Experiencing an Increase in Demand

Alexandria, VA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) released the 2024 Data Report, including insights from over 1,000 free and charitable clinics and pharmacies sites across the United States, to determine the status and needs of healthcare in underserved communities across the country.

In total, 80% of free clinics experienced an increase in patient demand in 2023, a steady increase from 73% in 2022 and 68% in 2021. These numbers align with the removal of Medicaid expansion, which left millions without coverage. Free and charitable clinics are the safety net for those who slip through the coverage gap, with 82% of their patient populations being uninsured.

As the need for clinic services increases, so does the need for volunteers. 190,000 individuals volunteered at free and charitable clinics and pharmacies across the country last year, but the need for specialized care is only increasing. Each clinic addresses the unique needs of their community, but the most frequent needs for free clinics, in addition to volunteers, include funding and medication affordability.

Survey results showed that most free clinics and pharmacies across the country purchase medications on behalf of their patients using their own budgets. Almost half of the free clinics/pharmacies have an operating budget of $250,000 or less. Medication affordability is an issue that plagues all Americans, but especially those without insurance and experiencing poverty.

In response, as part of the 2024 Public Policy Objectives, the NAFC advocates for the inclusion of Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies as authorized entities for participation in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. This would provide drastically reduced pricing for prescription drugs for this vulnerable population.

"Through the Data Report, it becomes abundantly clear that free and charitable clinics and pharmacies are not just a support system, but an essential lifeline within America's healthcare landscape," emphasized Nicole Lamoureux, President and CEO of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC). "As we navigate the path to a more equitable healthcare system, we must prioritize the needs of the uninsured and underinsured, guaranteeing they have access to affordable healthcare and medication. To disregard the findings of this report is to dismiss the well-being of over 25 million individuals, which is simply unacceptable."

The full 2024 Data Report and infographics, visit: https://nafcclinics.org/infographics-reports/.

