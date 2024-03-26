Sezzle Claims Spot as the Most Popular BNPL in Canada

Sezzle remains the highest and most-rated BNPL app on the Canadian App Store

Named "Most Popular BNPL in Canada" by Merchant Machine

The only BNPL player to bring credit building to Canadian shoppers, Sezzle’s credit-reporting product, Sezzle Up, sees rapid growth in adoption

Toronto, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, an innovative payment solution, is excited to announce its standing as the Most Popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) in Canada. Since its debut in the Canadian market four years ago, Sezzle has continued winning over both shoppers and merchants with its innovative payment solutions.

Sezzle Canada has become a standout in the Canadian app store, thanks to its strong commitment to the user experience by providing a product that is easy to use and offers payment flexibility. Additionally, Sezzle’s interest-free payment option has become a magnet for consumers seeking financial flexibility.

Sezzle Up, Sezzle's opt-in credit-reporting solution, has seen remarkable adoption since its launch, with its innovative approach to credit-reporting. The buzz surrounding Sezzle Up underscores the growing demand for accessible and transparent credit tools, poised to make a significant impact on how individuals manage and potentially improve their credit profiles.

Sezzle Up can be a game changer for Canadians who have faced hurdles in accessing credit. For those who are either credit unserved or underserved, the lack of a credit score and any history of credit activity can create barriers to getting a credit product, as many lenders are hesitant to extend credit to consumers without any credit history or score.

It is estimated that more than 3 million Canadian people aged 18+ are “credit invisible,” meaning these individuals either do not have a credit file or the credit information on file is insufficient to generate credit scores. An additional 7 million may have two or fewer credit accounts on their credit file, meaning they are considered to have a limited credit history or are classified as having a “thin” credit file.

These consumers may face a catch-22 situation –– unable to get that ﬁrst credit product without a credit history, which can perpetuate a cycle of financial stress. Sezzle Up aims to level the playing field, helping individuals establish their credit histories and financial profiles. The goal? Empower consumers to take control of their financial futures, one smart payment at a time.

For retailers, it's also a win-win – promoting responsible repayment habits among their customers, they not only build brand loyalty but contribute to financial empowerment.

Hillberg and Berk, a women-owned, Canadian jewelry retailer has been a Sezzle partner since 2021. "When we were looking for a buy-now-pay-later solution, it was important for us to find a partner that offered a great BNPL product and also aligned with our values to provide our clients with exceptional quality and service. Our existing clients love the ease and convenience of Sezzle, and we've gained new customers who are willing to try us because we offer Sezzle as a payment option," said Rachel Mielke, Founder & CEO.

Sezzle is committed to innovation, and continuously improving services to ensure the Company remains the top choice for both shoppers and merchants across Canada. The Company is helping redefine the way Canadians pay in order to build brighter financial futures for all.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s purpose-driven payment platform increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.



