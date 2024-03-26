Empowering Success, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Strengthens Leadership Roles with Key Executives and Advisors to Drive and Power Sustainable Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), a leading Company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, announces the addition of new key executives and strategic advisors to further drive the Company's sustainable growth and vision.



With the global expansion of the Company’s subsidiary SGTM-VRM, LLC , there has been a pivotal shift in the world of climate change, food security, governmental policy, and environmental responsibility. As a global powerhouse organization, with experienced executives and advisors working together, the Company is preparing for the opportunities and successful accomplishments that lie ahead.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. introduces the following executives and consultants:

- Barry Pape n fuss has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for SGTM. With his extensive financial expertise, Papenfuss will play a vital role in ensuring the company's financial stability and strategic planning, supporting SGTM's mission to deliver eco-friendly products and services.

- Alesia Hopkins joins SGTM as the Vice President of Business Strategy and Sales. Hopkins brings a wealth of experience in developing win-win relationships and driving sales growth. Her strategic approach and focus on sustainable practices will contribute to SGTM's continued success.

- Ameen El Rhayem , with extensive experience in investments, strategy, and corporate finance, will also be joining the team. His expertise in the green thumb industry will be an asset to the SGTM-VRM subsidiary.

- Manuel Makki , known for his advisory roles to governments and the energy sector, has further solidified his contributions to SGTM-VRM. His expertise in strategy, investments, and leadership in food security will be invaluable to the company's sustainable growth.

- Evan Greenberg , with a background in entrepreneurship, business innovation, and strategic advisory, brings valuable insights and guidance to the Sustainable Green Team (SGTM). His exceptional skills and dedication in the advertising sales and marketing industry will greatly contribute to SGTM's success.

- John Spencer , known as the "Mulch Mogul," joins SGTM as a Strategic Advisor. With his extensive knowledge in the mulch and recycling industry, Spencer will contribute to SGTM's efforts to innovate and expand its sustainable product offerings.

- Dr. Michael Huff , a renowned expert in sustainability, has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to empower SGTM-VRM's sustainable future. Dr. Huff's expertise will guide the company in implementing environmentally friendly practices and technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our team," said Tony Raynor, CEO/President of SGTM . "Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be instrumental in driving our sustainable growth and making a positive impact on the environment."

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability

