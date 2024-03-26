UnitedLex Continues Executive Team Expansion with Chief Operating Officer and EVP, Corporate & Commercial Services Appointments

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of two legal industry veterans to the executive team: John Ritter joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing daily operations for the company, and Amy Hinzmann assumes the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate & Commercial Services.



As COO, Ritter leads all efforts to optimize the core operational functions of UnitedLex, driving efficiency and quality throughout the company at all levels while improving and exceeding client service and delivery expectations. One of Ritter’s key mandates will be to further fortify the company’s operational infrastructure to continue to lead the market in technology enabled service delivery.

Ritter brings a wealth of operational experience in legal and financial solutions. Prior to UnitedLex, Ritter held various C-suite roles at Oliver Technology Corporation, Breakwater Solutions and DiscoverReady. Prior to joining the vendor side, Ritter was an executive at Bank of America where his global operational responsibilities included eDiscovery operations, cyber forensics, information security incident management, and access and identity management operations.

“The reputation of UnitedLex for providing groundbreaking solutions across multiple legal and business verticals has always intrigued me,” said Ritter. “As the company’s first Chief Operating Officer, I’m honored to join the team and to continue the UnitedLex tradition by leveraging my experience leading global operations and my legal background to optimize existing processes and to create new mission-critical solutions that drive quality and reduce cost for corporations and law firms.”

Hinzmann will lead the company’s global Corporate & Commercial Services division, which includes Contracts Management, Legal Operations, Privacy, Outside Counsel Management, and LexLoan. Prior to joining UnitedLex, she has held numerous C-suite leadership roles with financial and legal services providers including Consilio, Cimplifi, and most recently Oliver Technology Corporation. Hinzmann also spent several years at DiscoverReady where she led client success and service delivery functions for its Document Review and Analytics & Automation functions.

“Building on its history of innovation, UnitedLex is bringing energy to the legal market with solutions that help lawyers rethink how they align their teams to deliver against broader business goals,” said Hinzmann. “As the mandate to modernize grows across legal, I’m excited to help shape and co-create solution offerings with our clients that make them more successful.”

Ritter and Hinzmann add to a string of key hires since James Schellhase joined as the new CEO , including Rajitha Boer as Chief Client Officer , Praveen Jayant as Vice President, Incident Response , Renee Meisel as EVP and GC and Jeannine Whittaker as SVP, Business Development , among others. In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The company’s more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

