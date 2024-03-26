Grant Christie Joins Acentra Health as Senior Vice President of Market Strategy and Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a Virginia-based technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, announced the appointment of Grant Christie as Senior Vice President, Market Strategy and Solutions. A seasoned information technology solutions and services veteran with extensive experience in the public sector and commercial healthcare spaces, Christie will play a pivotal role in aligning Acentra Health’s portfolio of products, solutions, and tech-enabled services to meet the needs and demands of the healthcare market and promote continued strong growth for the company.



Christie most recently worked at NTT DATA, where he led the public sector government consulting and advisory division, overseeing 500 consultants in delivering a range of services across more than 20 states. His work spanned various health and human services programs, including Medicaid, behavioral health, child support services, and eligibility. His leadership supported the company’s growth in achieving double-digit, year-over-year growth. Before leading the public sector consulting business, Christie served as the division’s chief technology officer (CTO), routinely consulting with state Medicaid agency leaders, including directors, chief information officers, CTOs, and chief information security officers.

Prior to NTT DATA, Christie served as the chief product officer at HPE/DXC (now Gainwell Technologies), managing the vision, strategy, and execution of its payer portfolio in the Medicaid and commercial space in its Americas healthcare region. He also oversaw the company’s care management, immunization registry, and data analytics. Christie’s role involved significant contributions to research and development and intellectual property within the Americas healthcare region, where he led a global team of over one thousand professionals in delivering large-scale enterprise solutions.

"Grant’s deep experience in U.S. healthcare technology combined with his specialized knowledge in Medicaid systems will be invaluable in shaping the innovative solutions and services Acentra Health brings to the market,” said Kelly Loeffler, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Acentra Health. “He brings a solid reputation as a trusted advisor, team builder, and growth leader. We look forward to putting his insights to work in helping our clients deliver better health outcomes to the priority populations they serve.”

Originally from Canada, Christie also worked for the Canadian federal government. He holds a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from York University in Toronto, Ontario.

