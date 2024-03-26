Canon Expands ColorStream 8000 Series of High-Speed Web-Fed Inkjet Presses with ColorStream 8110 and New Flagship ColorStream 8200

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new models – the ColorStream 8200 and 8110 – will look to build on the success of the ColorStream 8000 series of high-speed, web-fed inkjet presses, it was announced today by Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.

The ColorStream has proven to be an attractive investment for high-volume print production environments since its original launch in 2011, with more than 1,800 towers installed worldwide. The latest additions to the series now includes the ColorStream 8200, offering a maximum speed of up to 656 feet per minute, making it one of the most productive model in the series. The ColorStream 8110, which offers up to 361 feet per minute, is an additional option for print service providers (PSPs) wanting to invest in a new ColorStream press while maintaining existing finishing equipment.

Both new models feature native 1200 DPI printheads and highly pigmented water-based polymer inks, designed for a wide color gamut on uncoated, recycled, inkjet-coated matte and inkjet-treated paper without pre-treatment. The use of durable, long-life components, together with automation features such as auto splice handling and tight communication with inline finishing devices, reflects Canon’s focus on supporting customers to achieve productivity while simultaneously working to reduce the environmental impact of its products and operations.

The ColorStream 8200 can deliver 2,860 impressions per minute. Its capabilities make it attractive for PSPs needing to handle production peaks with ease while producing a mix of output, including transactional statements, publications, books, direct mail and product inserts.



Users can combine the ColorStream 8000 series with PRISMAproduction, an integrated and scalable, high-performance workflow and production management platform that automates and integrates data input and conversion, prepress and print output. Enhancing files for high-performance production printing, PRISMAproduction is designed to enable advanced function presentation and PDF pre-flighting and make-ready, data enrichment and page composition in one flexible print workflow via a single platform. The batching functionality in PRISMAproduction also is designed to allow customers to optimize their order processing and production sequence in line with the ongoing trend in the reduction of run lengths, resulting in efficient output handling on the ColorStream 8000 series.

“We’re excited to announce the additions of the ColorStream 8110 and flagship ColorStream 8200 and look forward to seeing them contribute to our goal of working to deliver outstanding productivity, efficiency and quality in both print and finishing,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Increasing productivity without compromising reliability or quality remains a goal and these models can work to provide our customers with the resources they need to succeed.”

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

