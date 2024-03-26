Viper Networks Delivers First Major LED Lights Order to Sri Lanka

TROY, Mich., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international Smart LED lighting products and integrated Smart Cities systems markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently shipped their first major LED lights order for the country of Sri Lanka.



The first shipment left the Company’s warehouse on February 28th. The initial LED light shipment to Sri Lanka is targeted for use in the country’s main airport freeway with continued expansion to each highway section leading into or out of the capital city airport in Colombo.

Over the past decade, the Company has conducted multiple Intelligent LED Lighting technology and Wireless Street Light Control for LED Street Lights pilot programs in Sri Lanka, from which the Company has received certified approval of their LED products from the Country’s Ministry of Highways and Roads to top government officials from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Since the Company’s LED lights and regular poles are approved and accepted on all the country roads in Sri Lanka, they believe that the Company will have the opportunity to replace more than a million LED lights over the next few years, which could generate tens of millions of U.S. dollars annually. Upon completion of the first project within the next 3 months, the second project is slated to start by the end of June.

Regarding the exciting 21 Cities Project in Southwest Cook County in Greater Chicago, the Company recently finalized their new pole design, which was at 3rd party engineering for and received Professional Engineers (PE) approval. This will kick start manufacturing. The Company will ship the first 2 samples shortly and should be on site for installation in the Chicago area by the first week of June; with large quantities for quick replacement slated to commence thereafter.

In other news, the Company will provide an announcement update shortly for their San Francisco-based Cybergrab technology platform deployment.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a premier telecommunications and network engineering solution provider in the field of Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology.

With IoT (Internet of Things) sensors integration through the implementations of Smart Cities and Smart Grid technology solutions, the Company incorporates wireless communication, mobile networks, broadband technology, Wi-Fi and various embedded technologies for engineered solutions with comprehensive hardware/software integration.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow on X (formerly Twitter) Twitter@vipernetworks

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Media/ Investor Relations Contact: SAG Equity Group / 407.444.5959