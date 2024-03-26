Review Control (OTC:IMTL) Announces Launch of New Revenue Enhancing 2-Cent Text Service Now Available for All Clients

NEW YORK, NY, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management, a leading player in the digital content protection arena, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new 2-Cent Text service for all clients, both new and existing.

The Company is pleased to announce the completion and launch of its new groundbreaking 2-CentText Marketing service for all sizes of businesses and franchise groups. This initial launch includes incredibly affordable two cents per text marketing capabilities and includes several new and exciting features including custom coupon generation and delivery to customers directly to their cell phone via text message, enhanced campaign management features and more. All with managed services to make onboarding and use of the service as simple as possible for clients.

With an extremely affordable price of 2 Cents per text message with no minimum spend and full account management included, the Company is now poised for considerable new revenue generation including capitalizing on the recent franchise signings already engaged with the Review Control™ review management module.

Frank Casella, CEO of Review Control™, said: “After a tremendous amount of programming and testing, we are very excited to now be able to onboard our clients to the new SMS Text Marketing platform. Our largest clients have been patiently waiting for this availability, and many are already working on their spring marketing campaigns with us. We will continue to add more relevant and effective features and can now focus on our next major upgrade which will be the MMS (Multi-Media Messaging Service) which will provide an entirely new level of potential for customer engagement.”

With the premiere of 2-Cent Text, Review Control™ now offers clients the perfect combination of online review enhancement, leading to better sales and increased business value, to the ability for businesses to reach their existing customers directly through text messaging at the lowest cost possible. The company believes that 2-Cent Text will be a huge revenue enhancer moving forward and projects that customers, depending on their size, will spend $2,500 - $12,500, or more, annually on this service.

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management.

Follow Image Protect, Inc. to learn more about Review Control™ Reputation Management and to stay informed about Company developments and growth:

Instagram: @ImageProtectCorp

Corporate updates on X (Formerly Twitter) @IMTLCorp

Company updates on X (Formerly Twitter): @Review_Control

Image Protect, Inc: www.ImageProtectCorp.com

Review Control™: www.ReviewControlCenter.com

Facebook: Image Protect Corp

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it’s newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Investor Relations

IR@ImageProtectCorporation.com