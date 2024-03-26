Call for Canadian clean tech leaders to sell to governments

OTTAWA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to all leading Canadian companies that made the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list of the most innovative companies in cleantech. Are you an experienced Canadian cleantech company with products and services that governments buy? CCC wants to learn more about you.



According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global clean tech market was projected to exceed $1.7 trillion in 2023. Such a massive market is an opportunity for many companies and CCC wants to partner with more Canadian clean tech leaders to offer their products and services to foreign governments.

Aside from energy, power, waste, wastewater, and other environmental technologies, the clean tech umbrella also includes solutions for transportation, logistics, manufacturing, industrial processes, and materials. In the first phase of the campaign, CCC is interested in learning more about companies focused on the delivery of technology, services and solutions to state-owned or regulated water and power utilities and their regulators. Specifically, CCC is interested in promoting Canadian solutions for:

SMART utility management for demand management and energy conservation

for demand management and energy conservation Nuclear energy production including Small Modular Reactor (SMR) solutions

including Small Modular Reactor (SMR) solutions Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) / Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) to help reduce the emissions in the generation and transmission of utilities.



Companies offering other clean technologies are still encouraged to contact CCC to connect with a CCC Export Advisor and get connected with other Government of Canada agencies to grow their business and exports.

As a Government of Canada agency, CCC helps Canadian businesses build and win successful commercial relationships with foreign governments through government to government (G2G) contracts. If you are a Canadian company with a proven track record of selling cleantech and green energy solutions that governments buy, register your solution with us and a CCC Export Advisor will reach out to you.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.