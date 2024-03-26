Canon Announces the ProStream 3160 as Flagship Model of the ProStream 3000 Series

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking new ground, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced a new web-fed inkjet press for commercial and business communications print service providers with the ProStream 3160, the new flagship model of the ProStream 3000 series, that can help bring quality and productivity to inkjet printing for commercial markets, direct mail, and publishing, among others.

The ProStream 3160 is an ultra-fast roll-fed 4/4 inkjet press that can deliver up to 525 feet per minute (160 meters per minute). With the new ink set, the ProStream 3160 boasts 100% productivity increase when printing on 12 pt media and up to a 66% productivity increase on 9 pt media compared to previous ProStream models. This press is market changing and shows Canon’s commitment to the evolution of this ProStream 3000 platform.



Exceptional 1200 DPI print quality – and a vibrant color ink set with an extended color gamut – work to offers a powerful platform printing on a range of papers, from 28 gsm to 300 gsm, providing a high level of paper flexibility. The addition of the new 3160 model bolsters a strong lineup that already includes the ProStream 3133 model and provides investment insurance for existing 3133 customers who have the option to upgrade to a 3160 to take advantage of the new ink set and productivity increase.

New inks used in the ProStream 3160, specifically adapted and developed for the ProStream 3000 platform, have been optimized with respect to the number of pigments and the size of the pigment particles to produce supreme edge sharpness while working to fit the 1200 DPI print heads with advanced jet stability at higher ink loads.

A new polymer component allows for fast drying, which works well with the advanced drying capabilities of the 3000 platform, helping to provide customers better robustness and compatibility with embellishment options.



“Building on the success of the ProStream 3000 series, we are excited for the flagship 3160 and its increased capabilities for performance and speed,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The ability to offer greater flexibility while maintaining high quality is important to fulfill the diverse needs of customers. We are also pleased to provide our existing ProStream 3133 customers protection for their investment by being able to upgrade to capitalize on the new innovations that can help their business.”

Additionally, Canon will debut the ProStream 2000 series* on the global stage at drupa from May 28-June 7 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where it will be exhibited in a live production workflow with a broad range of print applications. With both high-quality coated and uncoated media applications at an attractive cost/performance ratio, the exhibited ProStream 2000 can print up to 436 feet per minute on media up to 150 gsm on offset coated, uncoated and inkjet optimized. The ProStream 2000 series is currently anticipated to be available in the United States in 2025.



The ProStream 3160 enables ultra-fast production, allowing print business to move high volumes of work from offset and legacy technologies. Its new polymer pigment ink set, which is also anticipated to be included with the ProStream 2000 series, works to ensure consistent offset print quality at rated speed while extending the media grammage/speed range.

To find out more about the Canon ProStream 3160, as well as the ProStream 2000 series* to be featured at drupa in Dusseldorf, Germany in May-June 2024, visit here.

*The ProStream 2000 series is not currently offered for sale or for use in the USA. Specifications, features, and availability may change prior to any US offer for sale.

