Sacks Parente Golf Introduces Unique Incentive Program for Golf Professionals, Custom Club Fitters, and Golf Instructors – Updated

CAMARILLO, CA., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other related accessories, introduces its 2024 PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program that is designed to build long-term relationships and additional point-of-sales outlets that can help drive revenue growth. Further, the program should help to introduce more golfers to the Company’s advanced putters, which are designed to help shave strokes off of their game.



The program offers deep discounts and other incentives for industry professionals dedicated to helping golfers through proper club fitting and instruction. It also provides an opportunity for fitters, instructors, and golf professionals to put SPG’s proprietary putter technology directly into the hands of their clients. Program participants can purchase a demo set of four SPG putters at an exceptionally discounted price of $600, which equates to a special value of $150 per putter.

To further incentivize participation in the Sacks Parente PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program, the Company offers an additional $100 discount from the wholesale price for the first six sales of Sacks Parente putters by the fitter or instructor. This discount effectively offsets the initial investment of the demo set for program participants.

“With our 2024 PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program, we want to incentivize fitters and teachers to offer Sacks Parente premium putters to make the game more enjoyable to golfers who look to them for help with their games. We believe we have removed the initial financial barrier to putting our putters in golfers’ hands and then making it financially attractive for instructors and fitters to continue doing so,” said Greg Campbell, Executive Chair of SPG.

All Sacks Parente putters are engineered with a holistic approach so that the putter head, ultra-lightweight carbon shafts, and proprietary grips work in harmony to deliver exceptional performance. Each putter incorporates patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) technology, enhancing the natural putting stroke and amplifying tempo. Notably, all Sacks Parente putter heads boast ultra-high MOI with ‘weight forward’ designs, ensuring optimal roll and aiding in distance control.

SPG offers wholesale pricing discounts of 30% off the listed MSRP for each putter, ensuring attractive margins for program participants. In line with the program’s requirements, demo purchases must include four unique putters from SPG’s current product offerings. Additionally, shipping charges will apply to all wholesale orders unless the buyer provides a UPS account.

PGA professionals, custom club fitters, and golf instructors can request more information about the program by calling (855) SPG-PUTT and asking for the sales team.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/. sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

