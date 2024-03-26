SERVPRO Welcomes Accomplished Leader as New Chief Technology Officer

Gallatin, Tenn., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), a leading property restoration and construction franchise company, today announced Joy Wald has been appointed its next chief technology officer (CTO) and will succeed Jeff Fields, who has announced his retirement after 12 years of service to SERVPRO.

Wald brings a 25-year track record of operations leadership to SERVPRO with an impressive background in technology. Since 2021, Wald has been with Rentokil Terminix, first as a senior vice president before being named chief information and transformation officer. Prior to that, Wald joined G4S Retail Solutions in 2015 to lead operations of the retail solutions business. G4S is a global leader in integrated security solutions for commercial, government and residential customers. There, she grew the software-based technology company into a business that provides a unique solution to improve customers' operating expenses, working capital and cash leakage.

Wald also spent more than a decade with Tyco and ADT, where she helped lead the 2012 spin-off of ADT from Tyco International and subsequent listing as a public company on the NYSE. After the spin-off from Tyco, she led the Strategy and M&A team for ADT and was later the vice president of Customer Care. During her earlier time at Tyco, Wald held various leadership positions within several of Tyco’s organizations with a wide range of responsibilities, including CIO for Tyco Integrated Security, North America.

Wald began her career with Accenture, holding several senior leadership roles advising the telecom sector on human resources management and billing systems. She has a B.S. in Industrial Systems Engineering, summa cum laude, from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Joining an incredibly strong and established brand like SERVPRO is exciting,” said Wald.

“What is abundantly clear to me is the tremendous opportunity we have in service of our IT team, business partners, and ultimately our franchisees and end-user customers. I am passionate about fully understanding the successes and challenges of our brand and true partners in the business that we support,” said Wald.

“Joy has a unique set of skills and extensive knowledge in the IT space, but she also has a keen understanding of a multitude of business drivers across all moments of truth for our clients and our customers,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “I could not be happier to welcome her to our senior leadership team to help continue driving this great brand.”

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) acquired a majority stake in SERVPRO in 2019 as part of Blackstone’s Core Private Equity strategy, which helps companies in dynamic industries build with Blackstone to become stronger, high-performing businesses.

Attachment