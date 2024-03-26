MissionSquare Retirement Strengthens Commitment to Public Service Employees in California and Texas Through Renewed Partnerships

Washington, D.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its legacy of more than 50 years of strong partnerships with governments across the nation, MissionSquare Retirement is proud to announce it will continue providing retirement services to five jurisdictions in California and another in Texas. A staunch advocate for retirement security and financial well-being, MissionSquare Retirement has renewed partnerships with:

Central California Alliance for Health

City of Bedford, Texas

City of Kingsburg, California

City of Orange, California

City of San Marcos, California

San Luis and Delta Mendota Water

Andrew Whiting, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, said, "MissionSquare remains focused on public service employees, which means we fully understand the unique financial and retirement needs of those who serve our communities. For these dedicated public workers in California and Texas, we will leverage our 50 years of experience to help ensure they are financially prepared for a secure retirement. Preparing for retirement is only getting more challenging in today’s economic environment, and MissionSquare Retirement stands ready to help public employees meet the challenge."

Recent research from MissionSquare Research Institute details the financial challenges facing public service workers, which are particularly acute for women. When comparing the sentiment of younger public service employees by gender, only 23% of women feel very financially secure as compared to 43% of men. Also, the ability to save and invest for retirement among younger public workers varies significantly by gender. For example, 64% of younger women say they cannot afford to save more, significantly higher than men (46%).

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $76.5 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of February 29, 2024. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

###