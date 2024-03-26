HVAC Systems Market size worth $ 338.62 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.40% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global HVAC Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 218.32 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 338.62 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand PLC., Johnson Controls, Inc., Nortek, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Electrolux AB. SEGMENTS COVERED By Ventilation Equipment, By Heating Equipment, By Cooling Equipment, By Applications, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

HVAC Systems Market Overview

Market Drivers Fueling HVAC Systems Market Growth: The HVAC Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. This growth is primarily driven by stringent regulations and sustainability initiatives. New technologies such as IoT and smart thermostats are driving market growth by improving operational efficiency and reducing costs for businesses.

Technological Advancements Spearhead HVAC Systems Market Expansion: The industry is being revolutionized by continuous innovations like advanced sensors and cloud-based HVAC management systems, which are driving efficiency and reliability. By incorporating AI and machine learning, businesses can enhance their performance by providing predictive maintenance and personalized comfort solutions. This not only boosts market demand but also increases profitability.

Growing Construction Activities Boost HVAC Systems Market: The global construction industry is experiencing significant growth, especially in developing countries. As a result, there is a surge in the need for HVAC systems in various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial. The growth of the market is fueled by urbanization and infrastructure development, which creates profitable opportunities for stakeholders to take advantage of the expanding market landscape.

Market Restraints Hindering HVAC Systems Market Progress: Small and medium enterprises face significant challenges due to the high initial investment and installation costs associated with HVAC systems, which limits their widespread adoption. The current economic uncertainties and budget constraints have had a negative impact on market growth. As a result, it is crucial to find creative financing options and cost-effective solutions to overcome the obstacles that prevent new players from entering the market.

Environmental Concerns Present Challenges for HVAC Systems Market: Rising environmental concerns surrounding greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of refrigerants on global warming have led to more stringent regulations, resulting in higher compliance costs for HVAC manufacturers. Embracing eco-friendly alternatives and sustainable practices is now crucial, even though it may present initial difficulties for market players adapting to new regulations.

Supply Chain Disruptions Hamper HVAC Systems Market Growth: The disruptions in the global supply chain, intensified by geopolitical tensions and unexpected events such as pandemics, have a significant impact on procurement and production activities, resulting in delays and higher expenses. The reliance on raw materials and components from various regions increases vulnerability, requiring strong contingency plans and flexible strategies to minimize risks and maintain market resilience.

Geographic Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest share in the market. This growth can be attributed to the rise in disposable income and the growing awareness of energy-efficient products.

In addition, the booming real estate industry in the area due to an increasing population will contribute to a favorable effect on the demand for products.

The regional market growth is expected to be boosted by the increasing popularity of smart buildings and government initiatives promoting the adoption of energy- and cost-efficient systems.

HVAC Systems Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand PLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nortek, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Electrolux AB, Dixell- Emerson, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., and LG Electronics play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the HVAC Systems Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

HVAC Systems Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global HVAC Systems Market into Ventilation Equipment, Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Applications, And Geography.

HVAC Systems Market, by Ventilation Equipment Air Filter Ventilation Fan Humidifier Air Purifier Others

HVAC Systems Market, by Heating Equipment Heat pumps Furnaces Unitary Heaters Boilers

HVAC Systems Market, by Cooling Equipment Room Air-Conditioner Unitary Air-Conditioner Chiller Cooler Cooling Tower Others

HVAC Systems Market, by Applications Commercial Residential Industrial

HVAC Systems Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



