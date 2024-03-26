CORE investigation finds human rights abuse by Canadian mining company

OTTAWA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), has concluded that a human rights abuse occurred at China’s Hatu Qi-2 mine, in which Dynasty Gold, a Canadian mining company based in Vancouver, holds a majority interest.



The Ombudsperson has recommended to the Minister of International Trade that a range of trade measures be applied against the company.

Details of the use of Uyghur forced labour are included in the Ombudsperson’s final report, which is being published today. The investigation followed an initial assessment report published in July 2023 after a complaint was filed by a coalition of 28 Canadian organizations.

The Ombudperson’s conclusion is based on evidence from the international community documenting the pervasive use of forced labour throughout the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and on an admission by Dynasty’s joint venture partners that they participated in forced labour schemes by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and received labourers at the Hatu mine specifically.

“There is clear evidence that Uyghur forced labour was used at the Hatu gold mine,” said Ms. Meyerhoffer. “Like all Canadian companies operating outside Canada, Dynasty has a responsibility to respect human rights. In this case, Dynasty failed to operate responsibly.”

The investigation was conducted using independent fact-finding and the support of investigators with expertise in human rights and a proficiency in Chinese languages. The report details the investigation process and analysis that factored into the Ombudsperson’s decision. The full list of recommendations to Dynasty and the Minister is included in the report.

Dynasty and its senior officers declined to participate in the CORE’s investigation.

This is the first of 9 investigations that the CORE announced in response to a series of complaints made by a coalition of 28 organizations about Canadian companies using or benefiting from the use of Uyghur forced labour in their supply chains or operations in China. The remainder of the investigations will be concluded in due course.

A statement from Sheri Meyerhoffer, Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise can be found on the CORE’s website.

Quick facts

The CORE has the mandate to hold Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working outside of Canada accountable for possible human rights abuses that arise from their operations.

The CORE’s complaint process has 5 stages: intake initial assessment mediation investigation recommendations and follow-up In line with its commitment to transparency, the CORE publishes initial assessment, final and follow-up reports.

