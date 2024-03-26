Derivitec launches in the US

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derivitec, an independent software vendor with a mission to make quality risk analytics universal and affordable, has established an office in New York following a rapid rise in user numbers amongst its US clients. This significant milestone demonstrates Derivitec’s long-term commitment to supporting some of the largest hedge funds and family offices in New York and Chicago who are using its risk platform across a wide range of global assets.

Derivitec endeavours to provide exceptional service to all clients, irrespective of location, but the time zone constraints of the US markets and the need for rapid response to client requests have necessitated the establishment of a physical presence close to its client base in New York. Derivitec is now actively recruiting for quantitative analyst roles as it continues its journey of rapid expansion into the US market.

Derivitec has been building out its best-of-breed cloud-based risk analytics service since inception in 2011. After three years of developing the platform and associated services, the product went live at the end of 2014, with first clients onboarding in London in 2015. Following its first round of investment, Derivitec expanded client coverage to Hong Kong, and subsequently Singapore, establishing its Hong Kong office at the end of 2018. Notwithstanding the difficulties presented to companies worldwide during the Covid crisis, Derivitec was able to keep expanding its product and client base, signing its first US client under lockdown in 2020. When travel restrictions eased at the beginning of 2022, Derivitec was able to leverage these initial forays into the US market significantly, developing a full, live risk platform covering all products and risks for some of the largest hedge funds and family offices.

George Kaye, CEO and Founder of Derivitec, comments: “We are delighted, finally, to have an established presence in North America. The US is well known for its rich wealth of hedge funds and asset managers, with a level of talent and innovation second to none. It is a privilege to be able to serve our clients in this market, and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead throughout the region.”

Derivitec’s US launch marks an exciting period of growth for the company. It was recently nominated as Best Risk Management Software Provider in the Hedgeweek European Awards for the second year running.

About Derivitec

Derivitec is a privately owned, independent software vendor with a mission to make quality risk analytics universal and affordable. Founded in December 2011, Derivitec offers cloud-based solutions for risk and portfolio management.

Whilst originally designed to handle analytics on derivative products, the Derivitec Risk Portal has been significantly extended to cover everything from shocks to regulatory reports across a wide range of assets, globally. With industry models and sanitised market data as standard, customers can focus on the business of business, while we concentrate on the business of risk.

www.derivitec.com