Cenovus Energy Signs on with Skills/Compétences Canada as a Multi-Year Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition

OTTAWA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce Cenovus Energy as the Presenting Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2024, in Québec City, Québec. They will also be sponsoring the Skills Canada National Competitions in 2025 and 2026. Cenovus’s generous support will enable SCC to better promote careers in the skilled trades and technologies to Canadian youth through this impactful event.



On May 30 and 31, 2024, labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth will gather at the Centre de foires d’ExpoCité, where over 500 of Canada’s best in skilled trades and technologies will come to SCNC to compete in more than 40 skilled trade and technology competitions. SCC is pleased to be working with Cenovus, a Canadian-based integrated energy company, for this year’s competition. They are an instrumental partner, and they will be onsite to support several Skill Areas. They will also host a booth where visiting students can participate in a Try-A-Trade® and Technology activity and learn more about the oil and gas industry and discover prospective careers.

“This is a great opportunity to engage with the skilled workforce of the future and connect with organizations from across Canada. Skilled trade and technology workers are critical to the success of our company and it’s important that we continue to promote these careers as rewarding and lucrative options for youth,” said Susan Anderson, Cenovus’s Senior Vice-President, People Services.

In addition, approximately 8,000 students from Québec City are expected to attend SCNC Québec 2024. In addition to watching the competitors, students will have the opportunity to participate in over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities throughout the two-day event and discover all the great careers that exist in these industries.

“Being involved in SCNC is a great opportunity for industry partners to engage with youth and educate them about the great careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies. Through our partnership with Cenovus Energy, we are able to raise awareness of these excellent career pathways to our future skilled workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

According to the Government of Canada, approximately 700,000 skilled trade workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028, which will create a significant shortage of tradespeople in Canada. SCNC is a great way to promote these careers and create possibilities for our future skilled workers.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5280dabe-4815-4134-aefd-79f8351295b4