TVO’s Hit Series ‘Crossroads: Beyond Boom & Bust’ Returns For Season Two

Toronto, Ontario, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a stellar first season, TVO Original series Crossroads: Beyond Boom & Bust is back with six new episodes that showcase the heart and strength of changing communities across Ontario.

From aging populations to the pandemic’s lasting impacts and global economic winds, small town Ontario has their own set of growth and development challenges. Crossroads: Beyond Boom & Bust showcases the possibilities for what comes next as these small cities, towns, and villages grapple with a common set of dilemmas.

“Many Ontario towns are struggling to adapt to a storm of global pressures, all without losing their unique identity. We hear about this issue every day and there really is hope and an opportunity to thrive,” says John Ferri, Vice President of Programming and Content at TVO. “Crossroads season two continues to spotlight the people, ideas, and ingenuity that make it possible for some communities to reinvent themselves on their own terms.”

At its core, Crossroads: Beyond Boom & Bust tells the untold stories of the people of Ontario and their ability to be resilient and adapt to change. This season profiles the communities of Warkworth, Kapuskasing, Sarnia, Perth, Fergus and Tyendinaga.

Crossroads: Beyond Boom & Bust is a TVO Original that was executive produced by James Hyslop and Jo Virgo of Alibi Entertainment.

Stream all six episodes on the TVO Today Docs website, YouTube channel or smart TV app, or tune into TVO’s broadcast channel March 26 at 9 pm ET. Watch exclusive online extras about each community here.

