US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honors DTE Energy with the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for sustained excellence in Energy Efficiency

Detroit, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) was awarded the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The award is the highest level of recognition achieved from the EPA, honoring corporate energy management programs that demonstrate organization-wide energy savings, best practices and benefits of ENERGY STAR. The ENERGY STAR government-backed symbol for energy efficiency was established to help customers identify and purchase products that offer savings on energy bills without sacrificing performance, features or comfort. This is the third consecutive year DTE has received the award.

“Receiving this award reflects DTE’s commitment to implementing energy-saving programs that are beneficial to our customers and support the environmental impacts of ENERGY STAR standards,” said Carmen Welch, director, of Energy Efficiency, DTE Energy. “We are proud to help our customers save on their energy bills through this effort and will continue to expand our investments to help build a sustainable future to accelerate the reduction of our customer’s carbon footprint.”

Over the last year, DTE has expanded its energy efficiency efforts to garner success in multiple programs, including the New Homes Construction program, which nearly doubled the number of participating builders breaking ground on new, single-family ENERGY STAR-certified homes.

To increase customer awareness of ENERGY STAR benefits and product adoption, DTE provides instant rebates at the point of purchase with participating retailers through its ENERGY STAR Lighting, Appliances and Marketplace programs. In 2023, the programs generated a combined total of more than 200,000MWh of electricity and nearly 100,000MCF of natural gas savings, the equivalent of 112,693 homes’ energy use for one year.

“President Biden’s ‘Investing in America’ agenda creates an unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy-efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

Since its inception in 2009, DTE’s Energy Efficiency programs have provided customers with resources to save money and energy. In 2022, the residential programs served more than 651,000 electric households and 686,000 gas households, saving customers nearly $418M in energy costs as a result.

Continuing its energy-saving initiatives for customers and in celebration of Earth Month, DTE’s Appliance Recycling program will host its first drop-off event of the season on Saturday, April 13. Customers will have the opportunity to recycle their old, working refrigerator or freezer, earn a $100 gift card and increase their energy savings by up to 10% with the purchase of a new, ENERGY STAR-certified unit. To pre-register for the event and learn more about this energy efficiency program, visit dteenergy.com/recycle. To learn more about DTE’s energy-saving programs, visit dteeenrgy.com/saveenergy.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

