Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 26 March 2024
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2024.
Announcement Date: 26-Mar-24
Ex-Date: 04-Apr-24
Record Date: 05-Apr-24
Payment Date: 18-Apr-24
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1892
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1232
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000IGMB3E1
|GBP
|0.0536*
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.6603
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 25 March.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684