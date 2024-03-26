Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 26 March 2024

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2024.

Announcement Date: 26-Mar-24

Ex-Date: 04-Apr-24

Record Date: 05-Apr-24

Payment Date: 18-Apr-24

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1892 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1232 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000IGMB3E1 GBP 0.0536* WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.6603 * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 25 March.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684