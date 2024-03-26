Dividend Declaration

| Source: WisdomTree Issuer ICAV WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

For Immediate Release: 26 March 2024

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2024.

Announcement Date: 26-Mar-24
Ex-Date:                   04-Apr-24
Record Date:             05-Apr-24
Payment Date:          18-Apr-24

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1892
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1232
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000IGMB3E1GBP0.0536*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.6603
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 25 March.  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited          Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684